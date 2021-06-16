





Share this Story: Romios Begins Field Work on High-Priority Target Structures at the North Caribou Gold Project near Newmont's Musselwhite Gold Mine, NW Ontario

Romios Begins Field Work on High-Priority Target Structures at the North Caribou Gold Project near Newmont's Musselwhite Gold Mine, NW Ontario

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 16, 2021) – Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) (“Romios Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has begun its first exploration field program on the Company’s North Caribou claims in northwestern Ontario, Canada (Map 1). We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Romios Begins Field Work on High-Priority Target Structures at the North Caribou Gold Project near Newmont's Musselwhite Gold Mine, NW Ontario Back to video Located just 8 km from the all-weather road into the nearby community of Round Lake, these claims are dominated by the NE-trending, regional North Caribou River Fault (NCRF), and a parallel fault 800 m to the south. The NCRF contains a series of small but high grade, historic gold +/- copper showings on Romios’ claims, e.g. Power Exploration’s sampling of “Trench M” returned assays of 9.9 to 55.7 g/t Au from a 23 cm wide, sulphide-rich vein, part of a broad series of en echelon veins, as well as locally impressive alteration, e.g., 23 m of intensely silicified, brecciated host rocks infilled with quartz and sulphides with gold grades up to 2.3 g/t Au/3.2 m and 6.35 g/t Au/0.4 m. Romios’ contracted airborne VLF and magnetic survey completed by Terraquest Ltd. over the North Caribou claims in the fall of 2020 clearly outlined a well-developed series of at least 6, and possibly 9, curvilinear E-W trending features, believed to be splay faults, that link the two main regional faults and have not been explored in the past. Given the widespread nature of the mineralization and alteration along the main North Caribou River fault, these apparent splay faults represent ideal settings for the deposition of higher-grade and stronger mineralization due to their extensional nature. In many gold camps (e.g., Kirkland Lake, Kalgoorlie, Val d’Or), the main fault zones are often too “tight” to host ore zones and it is only the subordinate splay faults or linking structures between the main breaks that create enough open space to host ore zones.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Romios’ field crew is conducting a thorough program of soil sampling, prospecting and mapping over the apparent splay faults as well as assessing the nature of the showings on the main NCRF fault. If significant gold anomalies are detected over these features, consideration will be given to drill testing these targets in late summer. Diamond drilling of the outstanding gold and VMS targets on Romios’ Lundmark-Akow Lakeproject, 53 km to the SE of the North Caribou River claims, is now scheduled for early August (see Romios’ news releases December 5, 2019 and March 4, 2021). An initial mapping and sampling program on Romios’ Arseno Lake banded iron formation hosted base metal-gold-silver prospect is also planned for August (see Romios’ news release April 27, 2020). The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., VP-Exploration for Romios Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. In addition to his extensive experience with several major mining companies exploring for a wide variety of ore deposit types across Canada and India, Mr. Biczok spent 12 years conducting exploration and research at the Musselwhite mine. Map 1: Romios’ Au-Cu Projects in the North Caribou Lake Greenstone Belt To view an enhanced version of Map 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/87741_11ba871514cfc908_002full.jpg About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, silver and copper. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake gold-copper property in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the “Golden Triangle” of British Columbia. Additional interests include two former producers, the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec) and a former high-grade gold producer, the Scossa mine property (Nevada). The Company also retains a 2% NSR on the Hislop gold property in Ontario. For more information, visit www.romios.com. This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. For further information, please contact: Tom Drivas, President and Director, (tel) 416-221-4124, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) romios@romios.com. John Biczok, P. Geo., Vice-President, Exploration, (tel) 613-410-7877 or (email) john.biczok@gmail.com. Frank van de Water, Chief Financial Officer and Director, (tel) 416-221-4124 or (email) fvandewater@rogers.com. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87741 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston