IntellaTriage Taps Seasoned Hospice and Home Care Industry Veteran Gio Pagano as Vice President of Sales

Article content

Brentwood, Tennessee–(Newsfile Corp. – June 16, 2021) – IntellaTriage, a leading provider of after-hours nurse-based triage and telehealth solutions, today announced the addition of Gio Pagano as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Pagano will provide leadership, direction and resource stewardship to the overall sales function at the company, helping to expand operations and support for hospice and home health providers across the U.S.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. IntellaTriage Taps Seasoned Hospice and Home Care Industry Veteran Gio Pagano as Vice President of Sales Back to video

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways: