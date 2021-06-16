RxLightning Announces Addition of New Board Members Following $3 Million Seed Round Led by HealthX Ventures

New Albany, Indiana–(Newsfile Corp. – June 16, 2021) – RxLightning, a healthcare technology company that simplifies and automates the complex specialty medication enrollment process through a single comprehensive, user-friendly platform, today announced the addition of Brad Fluegel and Taha Jangda to its Board following the closing of a $3 million seed round led by Madison, Wisconsin-based HealthX Ventures, a digital healthcare-focused venture capital firm that invests in innovative companies.

Key Takeaways:

Healthcare heavyweights Brad Fluegel and Taha Jangda join RxLightning Board.

RxLightning’s digital solution to the cumbersome, manual process of specialty drug enrollment gaining rapid market interest and adoption.

Founded in New Albany, Indiana in 2020, RxLightning digitizes, automates and streamlines the historically complicated manual enrollment process of starting a patient on specialty medications. Specialty medications are expected to account for 70% of new medication launches through 2023. With RxLightning, healthcare providers can quickly and easily complete the enrollment process for every specialty medication in every therapeutic area, helping reduce paperwork, streamline communication, and accelerate the speed of therapy for patients. Learn more at rxlightning.com.

