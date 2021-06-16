CSE Bulletin: Appointment of Market Maker

061521-87653
 

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 16, 2021) Effective Thursday, Jun 17, 2021, W.D. Latimer Co. Limited will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbols below.

Market Maker: W.D. Latimer Co. Limited
Dealer number: 036

Symbol: ACT, GAIA,MXT and MYND

For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:

trading@thecse.com
416-367-7347
www.thecse.com

