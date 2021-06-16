CSE Bulletin: Appointment of Market Maker

061521-87653
 

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 16, 2021) Effective Thursday, Jun 17, 2021, Independent Trading Group will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbols below.

Market Maker: Independent Trading Group
Dealer number: 084

Symbol: MARY and GET

For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:

trading@thecse.com
416-367-7347
www.thecse.com

