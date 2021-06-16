U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to Speak with Tourism Industry Panel on Canada U.S. Border Reopening
Article content
Ottawa, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 16, 2021) – WHAT: The Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) is pleased to announce the second panel discussion in a series asking on the federal government to open the Canada-U.S. border that has been closed for nearly 15 months. This panel is bringing together Canadian and United States’ Politicians and industry leaders to advocate for the government to commit to a plan to re-opening the borders.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to Speak with Tourism Industry Panel on Canada U.S. Border Reopening Back to video
WHO:Chuck Schumer, U.S. Senate Majority Leader, United States Senator for New York
Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, MP Beaches-East York
Susie Grynol, President and CEO, Hotel Association of Canada (HAC)
Tori Barnes, Executive Vice President, U.S. Travel Association
Beth Potter, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC)
Moderated by: Huw Williams, U.S./Canada Relations Expert
WHEN & WHERE: Thursday, June 17th, 2021 at 11am EDT
Advertisement
Article content
Broadcast on two Platforms:
Broadcast live on the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/TIACAITC
Or Click: VIEW PANEL
WHY: TIAC is calling on the federal government to commit to a plan to reopen borders before another summer season is lost. Tourism was the first hit, hardest hit, and will be the last to recover. While keeping the health and safety of Canadians at the forefront, TIAC is calling on all levels of government to work together on a transparent reopening plan based on science.
– 30 –
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7876/87772_f6af732fe423b94d_001full.jpg
About the Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC)
Founded in 1930 to encourage the development of tourism in Canada, TIAC serves today as the national private-sector advocate for this $105 billion sector. Based in Ottawa, TIAC takes action on behalf of Canadian tourism businesses and promotes positive measures that help the industry grow and prosper.
Media Inquiries:
Madison Simmons
Director of Government Affairs, TIAC
msimmons@tiac-aitc.ca/613-864-3079
Source: Tourism Industry Association of Canada
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87772
#distro