U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to Speak with Tourism Industry Panel on Canada U.S. Border Reopening

Ottawa, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 16, 2021) – WHAT: The Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC) is pleased to announce the second panel discussion in a series asking on the federal government to open the Canada-U.S. border that has been closed for nearly 15 months. This panel is bringing together Canadian and United States’ Politicians and industry leaders to advocate for the government to commit to a plan to re-opening the borders.

WHO:Chuck Schumer, U.S. Senate Majority Leader, United States Senator for New York

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, MP Beaches-East York

Susie Grynol, President and CEO, Hotel Association of Canada (HAC)

Tori Barnes, Executive Vice President, U.S. Travel Association

Beth Potter, President and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Canada (TIAC)

Moderated by: Huw Williams, U.S./Canada Relations Expert

WHEN & WHERE: Thursday, June 17th, 2021 at 11am EDT