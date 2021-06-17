





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 17, 2021) – GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (FSE: 9E7) (“GameOn” or the “Company”) today is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with India’s entertainment super app, MX Player, that will introduce cricket prediction games for mobile. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. GameOn Partners with MX Player to Introduce Cricket Prediction Games Back to video The free-to-play game will be available to MX Player’s large and diverse user base for domestic and international cricket events, tournaments and leagues. “At GameOn, we power the best content in the world with the most innovative predictive gaming technologies in the world,” said Matt Bailey, GameOn CEO. “Behind soccer, cricket is the second-most popular sport in the world and MX Player is watched by more than 280 million viewers globally. To exclusively power MX Player’s free-to-play prediction games is a huge opportunity to further engage an already passionate fan base that is yearning for cricket and connectivity during this time.”

Article content Watched by an estimated 2.5 billion fans across the world as the second-most popular sport, India is synonymous with cricket. India has won the Cricket World Cup twice (1983 and 2011), and were champions of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the gold standard for domestic cricket leagues around the globe, and is the sixth-most valuable sports league in the world, according to Forbes, trailing the NFL, UEFA Champions League, and the four biggest domestic soccer competitions in Europe. Viewership during the opening week of last season’s IPL in October was 269 million viewers (up 15%) for seven matches across 21 channels, according to India’s Broadcast Audience Research Council. “At MX Player, we believe in bringing our consumers engaging offerings across multiple avenues and we’re delighted to partner with GameOn for this cricket prediction game that fuels the passion for the sport in the country,” said Nakul Kapur, Head of International Business and Games at MX Player. “Connecting millions of avid fans through their shared love for cricket, this game will keep you on the edge of your seat with its prediction model.” MX Player is an entertainment super app that integrates all forms of entertainment on one platform-including video playback, streaming video and gaming (in select markets). It hosts a wide library of premium content across 10 languages, including a critically acclaimed slate of MX Originals/Exclusives, movies, web series and TV shows.

Article content From the stable of Times Internet, the digital venture of Times of India, India’s largest media and entertainment group, MX Player has now spread its footprints across 12 markets including United Arab Emirates, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan. “This is a major opportunity for GameOn, not only as a strong revenue-driver, but from an awareness standpoint that we are driving engagement, connectivity and gamification for partners and content providers across the globe,” Bailey said. GameOn has a dynamic and experienced management team led by its CEO, Matt Bailey (Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center) and board members J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Liz Schimel (Apple News) and Carey Dillen (YYoga). On behalf of the Board of Directors: Matt Bailey

Telephone: 604-283-9166 ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. GameOn Entertainment Technologies (GET) is the leading technology company providing consumers, broadcasters, sportsbooks, venues and brand partners with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. After completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator, powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured distribution and white label projects with several partners. V2 Games Inc. completed the asset purchase of GameOn in December 2020.

Article content FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “may,” “plans,” “will,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “projects” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release include statements about GameOn’s listing and commencement of trading on the CSE. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87795 #distro

