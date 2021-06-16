CSE Bulletin: Index - CSE 25 Index Quarterly Rebalancing

Jun 16, 2021
Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – Le 16 juin 2021/June 2021) The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, June 18, 2021.

Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l’indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 18 juin 2021.

ADDITIONS

 Symbol Issuer Sector
BIGG BIGG Digital Assets Inc Technology
CMC Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. Technology
GAGE Gage Growth Corp. Life Sciences
IMCC IM Cannabis Corp. Life Sciences
MMAT Metamaterial Inc. Technology
RWB Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. Life Sciences
TRUE Treatment.com International Inc. Technology

 

DELETIONS

 Symbol Issuer Sector
BYRN Byrna Technologies Inc. Technology
CBDT Empower Clinics Inc Life Sciences
FTRP Field Trip Health Ltd. Life Sciences
JUVA Juva Life Inc. Life Sciences
MMEN MedMen Enterprises Inc. Life Sciences
MOVE Clean Power Capital Corp Diversified Industries
NTAR NexTech AR Solutions Corp Technology
Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.

Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.

For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

Pour plus d’information sur l’indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.

Contact Information/Coordonnées

Index Management/Gestion de l’indice :

Robert Cook
Senior Vice-President Market Development/Vice-président principal du développement
Robert.Cook@thecse.com (416) 367-7349

Media Relations/Relations avec la presse:
Richard Carleton, CEO
Richard.Carleton@thecse.com (416) 367-7360

