Article content Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 16, 2021) – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) (“Trican” or the “Company“) announces that Michael Rapps will resign as a member of the Board of Directors of Trican effective June 18, 2021 to focus on his role as Managing Partner of Converium Capital. Mr. Rapps has served as a member of the Board since May 2019, and is a member of the Audit Committee and the Human Resources and Compensation Committee. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Trican Announces Resignation of Michael Rapps from Its Board of Directors Back to video Bradley Fedora, President and CEO of Trican, commented: “We enjoyed working with Michael this past few years. During the period, Michael showed that he is pragmatic and not afraid to challenge the status quo to achieve the best results for the Company and its shareholders. We thank Michael for his guidance and wish him well in his future endeavours.” Mr. Rapps said: “It has been a pleasure to serve as a director at Trican. I am proud of the Company’s accomplishments over the last few years, especially streamlining its asset base and operations and setting Trican up to thrive. I am confident that under Brad’s leadership, the Company will enjoy tremendous success.”

Article content The Company intends to appoint a replacement for Mr. Rapps in due course. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements and other information contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” and/or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements in this press release other than those relating to historical facts or current conditions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “planned”, and other similar terms and phrases. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond our control) that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Therefore, the forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, but not limited to information regarding the resignation of Mr. Rapps and the appointment of his replacement.

Article content The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trican disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Additional information regarding Trican including Trican’s most recent Annual Information Form is available under Trican’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). ABOUT TRICAN Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves. Requests for further information should be directed to: Bradley P.D. Fedora

President and Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: investors@trican.ca Scott Matson

Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: investors@trican.ca Phone: (403) 266-0202

Fax: (403) 237-7716

2900, 645 – 7th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 4G8 Please visit our website at www.tricanwellservice.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87826 #distro

