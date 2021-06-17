





Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 17, 2021) – Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) (“Big Ridge” or “Company“) is pleased to announce new additions to the company’s technical and advisory teams. We are pleased to announce that Jeff Burke will be joining as Project Manager for the Hope Brook Gold Project located in southwestern Newfoundland. In addition, Dr. Laurie Curtis and Dr. Bill Pearson will be joining the Big Ridge Gold Corp. advisory team and current director, Nick Tintor will become Chairman of the board. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Big Ridge Gold Strengthens Team Ahead of Hope Brook Gold Project Summer Exploration Program Back to video “We are excited to make these additions to the Big Ridge team,” commented Mike Bandrowski, President and CEO of Big Ridge Gold Corp. “The addition of Jeff Burke, Laurie Curtis and Bill Pearson brings significant experience and knowledge of the Hope Brook Gold Project and they will be an integral part of the exploration program moving forward.” In addition, Nick Tintor will assume the role of Chairman of the board. “Nick, who has been on the Big Ridge board since October 2020, has played a key role in negotiating the recently announced earn-in agreement for the Hope Brook Gold Project. Combined with his past Newfoundland experiences in gold mine exploration and development, Nick’s appointment will go a long way in assisting the company in advancing the Hope Brook Gold Project,” Mr. Bandrowski added.

Article content Jeff is a registered geologist (P.Geo) in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, and an environmental professional (EP) with over 10 years experience in mineral exploration, project management, environmental permitting and compliance. He has worked extensively with various epithermal and intrusion-related gold systems across Avalonia Terrane within Atlantic Canada. Furthermore, Jeff brings direct experience from previous programs at the Hope Brook Gold Project during his time with Coastal Gold. Jeff has been involved with managing various junior exploration companies, technology start-ups, and engineering firms with experience across all stages of mineral development through to reclamation. He currently sits on the board of directors for the Mineral Research Association of Nova Scotia and is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Curtis is an economic geologist with over 45 years of experience in exploration, mine development, and financing of precious metals resources. He holds a PhD from the University of Toronto and is a licensed professional geologist (Ontario) and a lifetime member of the PDAC. Dr. Curtis is currently a director of Excellon Resources Inc. and formerly a director of Wheaton River Minerals, High River Gold and Breakwater Resources. In 1996, he founded Intrepid Minerals Corp. as a mineral exploration and development company and was with the company through to 2014. During that period, he acted as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Under his tenure, the company advanced projects in Argentina, Central America and Western Australia. During the transition to Intrepid Mines, he effected substantial financings and negotiated significant joint ventures with major international mining companies.

Article content Dr. Curtis was also vice-president and senior analyst of global resources at Dundee Capital Markets from 2011 to 2015 and mining analyst at Clarus Securities from 2010 to 2011. He received the Arbor Award from the University of Toronto for raising awareness of funding of undergraduates in the field of earth sciences. Dr. Bill Pearson, P.Geo. is a Professional Geoscientist with over 46 years of experience in the national and international mining industry in all phases from grassroots exploration through to advanced projects and mine development. He has carried out exploration and development programs in 18 countries in North and South America, Europe, East Asia and Australia and has been on the Board of several public junior mining companies. From 2010 to 2015, he was the President & CEO of Coastal Gold Corp., who explored the Hope Brook project and negotiated the sale of the company to First Mining Finance. Previously, he was the Vice President, Exploration for Desert Sun Mining Corp in Brazil (sold to Yamana in 2006) and Executive Vice President, Exploration for Central Sun Mining Inc. in Nicaragua (sold to B2Gold in 2009). Currently, he is Executive Vice President Exploration for Eloro Resources exploring the Iska Iska silver-tin polymetallic project in Bolivia. He is the founding president of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (now Professional Geoscientists Ontario) and in 2015 he received the PDAC Distinguished Service Award for his service to Canada’s Mineral and Exploration Industry.

Article content About Big Ridge Gold Corp. Big Ridge Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company managed by a disciplined and experienced team of officers and directors. The Company is committed to the development of advanced stage mining projects using industry best practices combined with strong social license from our local communities. Big Ridge owns 100% interest in the highly prospective Oxford Gold Project located in Manitoba, 100% interest in the Destiny Gold Project in Quebec where Clarity Gold Corp. (CLAR – CSE) is earning up to a 100% interest and is exploring in the Beardmore-Geraldton gold belt in Ontario. Big Ridge is now the operator of the Hope Brook Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. For more details regarding the Company’s projects, please visit our website at www.bigridgegold.com ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD, Mike Bandrowski,

President & CEO For Further Information Contact: Mike Bandrowski,

President & CEO BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP.

1 Yonge Street, Suite 1801

Toronto, ON, M5E 1W7

Tel: 416-540-5480

Email: Mike@bigridgegold.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “plans”, “projects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “envisages”, “potential”, “possible”, “strategy”, “goals”, “objectives”, or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

Article content Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including the closing of the Offering. All forward-looking statements are based on Big Ridge’s and its employees’ current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by them and information currently available to them. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to Big Ridge, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Big Ridge does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Company or on our behalf, except as required by law. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87828 #distro

