China Keli Announces Change of Transfer Agent

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 16, 2021) – China Keli Electric Company Ltd. (TSXV: ZKL.H) (the “Company” or “China Keli“) announces that Odyssey Trust Company has replaced Computershare Trust Company of Canada as the registrar and transfer agent of the Company’s common shares. Shareholders need not take action in respect of the change in transfer agent and registrar. However, all inquiries and correspondence relating to the shareholder records, transfer of shares, lost certificates and or change of address should now be directed to Odyssey Trust Company as follows:
Odyssey Trust Company
350-409 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC, V6C 1T2
www.odysseytrust.com
Toll Free: 1-833-394-7716
For further information, please contact:
CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD.
Philip Lo, Chief Financial Officer
Tel. No.: (86) 13632 173732
Email: philip@zkl.cc
