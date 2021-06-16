Cypherpunk Holdings Announces Results of Annual Meeting

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 16, 2021) – Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: KHRIF) (“ Cypherpunk ” or the “ Company “), a sector leader for privacy-technology investments, is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented in its management information circular at the annual meeting (the “ Meeting “) held on June 16, 2021. A total of 48,344,016 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 30.75% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares, and voting results are as follows:

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk is a company set-up to invest in companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE, and Hydro 66.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Veronika Oswald

Cypherpunk Holdings Inc., veronika@cypherpunkholdings.com

Office: +1 647 946 1300 & +44 (0) 20 3143 7418

