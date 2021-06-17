





Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 17, 2021) – Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) (“Plant&Co” or the “Company“), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the OTC Markets Group’s OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol “VGANF” effective at the opening of trading on Thursday, June 17, 2021 and will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) under the ticker symbol “VEGN”. Existing U.S. shareholders of Plant&Co will now find common shares quoted on the OTCQB without any further action needed. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Plant&Co Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Market Back to video “The OTCQB Market provides Plant&Co access to a much larger audience of U.S. based institutional and retail shareholders,” said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Plant&Co. “Moving to the OTCQB complements our CSE listing by providing investors with direct access to our common shares in both countries. Canadian and U.S. based institutional and retail investors have direct access to take an active part in the exciting plant-based food sector. With our aggressive expansion plan for Canada and the United States, the new listing also helps to promote our delicious plant-based foods brands YamChops, the vegan butcher, and Holy Crap Cereals to a much larger addressable marketplace.”

Article content The OTCQB is recognized as an established public financial market for international companies, including natural resource companies in the exploration industry, to trade in the U.S. The OTCQB Venture Market offers companies the opportunity to build their visibility, expand their liquidity and diversify their shareholder base on an established, public market. The OTCQB offers transparent trading in early stage, exploration companies and provides annual verification and certification of management to investors thereby improving their level of information and trading experience. About Plant&Co Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) is modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. It offers a growing number of delicious plant-based food products through two leading plant-based brands Holy Crap Foods Inc. and YamChops, the vegan butcher. For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.comwww.YamChops.comwww.PlantandCo.com. For additional information, please contact: Shawn Moniz

Plant & Co. Brands Ltd. ir@plantandco.com Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Article content All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking information” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Plant&Co. Brands described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company‘s Management‘s Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87852 #distro

