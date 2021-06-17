Aranjin Resources Announces Successful Ongoing Warrant Exercise

Article content

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 17, 2021) – Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the “Company” or “Aranjin Resources”) is pleased to announce the exercise of an aggregate of 26,441,666 outstanding common share purchase warrants issued as part of the private placement financing completed in two tranches on June 10 and July 3, 2020. The exercises made to date have resulted in aggregate proceeds to date of $1,322,083.

Other holders of warrants issued under the second tranche and expiring on July 3,2021 may also exercise warrants. As such, the Company expects to receive additional proceeds from warrant exercises.

The extent of the exercises is a very positive endorsement of the Company and the proceeds will allow the Company to further its exploration activities and close on pending new licence opportunities.

Mr Wood, Executive Chairman of Aranjin Resources stated, “We are very pleased to see the strong participation by shareholders in the ongoing warrant exercise. The battery metal markets are very exciting at present and this aligns well with our plans to build a portfolio of highly prospective copper exploration assets in Mongolia.”

