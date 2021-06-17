





Xigem Technologies Retains Additional Investor Relations Advisors

Xigem Technologies Retains Additional Investor Relations Advisors Reaffirming Commitment to Creating Shareholder Value

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 17, 2021) – Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) (“Xigem” or the “Company“), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today announced that it has retained the services of investor relations and communications firms (“IR Parties“) to provide services for the Company. The IR Parties are arms-length to the Company. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Xigem Technologies Retains Additional Investor Relations Advisors Back to video Vancouver-based Whoa Is Media Inc., dba SmallCap Communications, is providing social media and communications services to the Company for an indefinite term, for a one-time fee of US$30,000. SmallCap Communications offers fully managed social media programs designed to help public companies reach and connect with an investor audience. JBN Partners, LLC, based in South Carolina, is providing investor relations and corporate financial public relations services for an initial term of six months, for a fee of US$100,000. The contract may be renewed for additional six-month terms by agreement of the parties.

Article content Xigem also announced the cancellation of 200,000 warrants to purchase common shares of the Company, the issuance of which was previously announced on June 2, 2021. Xigem further advises that the Finder Warrants, issued in conjunction with the private placement that was announced on June 2, 2021, were common share purchase warrants. About Xigem Technologies Corporation Established in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) is positioned to become a leading SaaS technology platform for the emerging near trillion dollar remote economy, with software capable of improving the capacity, productivity, and overall remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. Beginning with “iAgent,” the Company’s patented technology, Xigem’s portfolio will provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools necessary to thrive in a vast array of remote working, learning and treatment environments. www.xigemtechnologies.com Instagram: @xigemtechnologies

Twitter: @XigemTech

Facebook: @xigemtechnologies

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/xigem-technologies CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This news release may contain certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Xigem undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Xigem, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Xigem believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Xigem’s control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Xigem disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Article content Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. SOURCE: Xigem Technologies Corporation On behalf of the Company:

Brian Kalish, Chief Executive Officer For further information:

Phone: (647) 250-9824 ext.4

Investors: investors@xigemtechnologies.com

