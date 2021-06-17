Hunter Technology Welcomes Seasoned Enterprise Architect

He joins the Company to expand the existing platform development team with his extensive expertise in conceptualising and building highly scalable trading systems. His competence as a manager of engineering groups across both corporate and start-up companies adds further leadership capacity to Hunter’s software engineering team and supports the Company’s go-to market strategy.

Mr. Teck is a leading software development and architecture authority with 15 years of experience in the financial technology industry. He has held progressively more senior software development roles throughout his career, including most recently with digital bank Mox by Standard Chartered, BNP Paribas and Hunter’s wholly-owned subsidiary, FinFabrik.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 17, 2021) – Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) (“ Hunter ” or the “ Company “) is pleased to announce the appointment of seasoned Enterprise Architect Nicolas Teck.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Florian M. Spiegl, CEO states: “I am pleased to see Nicolas take on the role of Enterprise Architect at Hunter. As an expert and leader in complex transaction systems, his appointment demonstrates our commitment to developing deep technology IP in-house and our ability to attract domain experts.”

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem. Its flagship product OilEx will connect independent oil producers, buyers, and traders in a trusted digital marketplace to optimize prices, simplify processes, improve transparency, and support a reduced carbon footprint. Through its data analytics capabilities, Hunter offers real time supply chain management tools for tracking the origin, logistics, and processing of hydrocarbons and the environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance during their life cycle.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Florian M Spiegl

Chief Executive Officer

(604) 757-3169

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87878

#distro