Rockcliff to Commence Drill Programs at the High Grade TGR Ni-PGE Prospect and the Copperman Deposit

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 17, 2021) – Rockcliff Metals Corporation (CSE: RCLF) (OTCQB: RKCLF) (“Rockcliff” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of the Company’s multi-phased Q3 and Q4 exploration program on several of its high priority targets. This multi-phased, $2.5 million fully funded exploration program, will include over 7,500 metres of drilling scheduled to begin in August. Drilling will focus on two priority targets – the TGR NI-PGE Prospect discovered in 2020 at the Company’s Tower Property (see April 30, 2020 press release) and the historical high-grade Copperman Cu-Zn Deposit. Both of these projects are 100% owned by Rockcliff. In addition to the drill program, the Company will complete over 2,200 kilometres of airborne geophysical flying and geological and ground geophysical surveys. The Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt (“Belt”) is the largest Paleoproterozoic volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) district in the world and is best known for its prolific high-grade VMS metal endowment and almost 100 years of continuous production from over 30 mines. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Rockcliff to Commence Drill Programs at the High Grade TGR Ni-PGE Prospect and the Copperman Deposit Back to video

Article content Don Christie President and CEO commented, “exploration is an integral part of the operating strategy of a junior resource company and in our case a necessary complement to the extensive project development work we have carried out over the past 12 months on our portfolio of high-grade deposits. In the current commodity price environment, we must remain focused on the timely execution of our strategic objectives and look forward to providing our shareholders with positive developments on both our exploration and development initiatives over the remainder of 2021”. Figure 1 below, highlights the Company’s land position in the Belt. Figure 1: Rockcliff’s property portfolio (in purple) within the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3071/87888_1231317dd4801851_001full.jpg TGR Ni-PGE Prospect, Tower Property : Planned 4 to 6 holes, 1500 metres. Four to six drill holes totalling 1,500 metres are planned at the high-grade TGR Ni-PGE Prospect to follow up on the discovery hole and additonal drilling completed in 2020. The TGR Ni-PGE discovery hole was initially tested for potential VMS mineralization associated with a large interpreted VMS target located 600 metres south of the Company’s copper-rich Tower Deposit. The 2020 discovery hole intersected significant nickel-PGE mineralization at a down hole depth of 244.8 metres.

Article content From To Length Ni% Pt gpt Pd gpt Rh gpt Ir gpt Os gpt Ru gpt NiEq % 244.8 247.2 2.4 2.53 1.32 3.35 0.48 0.45 0.69 1.53 4.99 244.8 246.7 1.9 3.08 1.64 4.20 0.60 0.56 0.87 1.92 6.17 245.45 246.7 1.25 4.46 2.28 6.13 0.88 0.83 1.29 2.84 8.96 245.45 245.7 0.25 10.80 9.19 14.50 2.51 1.85 2.70 7.40 22.82 Nickel Equivalent (“NiEq”) metals values used in the April 30, 2020 press release were US$6.10/pound nickel, US$1,450/ounce palladium, US$865/ounce platinum, US$6,000/ounce rhodium, US$1,675/ounce Iridium, US$400/ounce osmium and US$280/ounce ruthenium. No process recoveries or smelter payables were included in the calculation. True thickness is not presently known at this time. Figure 2: Tower TGR Ni-PGE Prospect To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3071/87888_1231317dd4801851_003full.jpg Copperman Cu-Zn Deposit and Nearby Anomalies, Copperman Property: Planned 12 to14 holes, 6,000 metres. Twelve to fourteen drill holes totalling 6,000 metres are planned. The drilling will test the historical Copperman Cu-Zn Deposit and several nearby untested surface geophysical anomalies. The Copperman Cu-Zn Deposit was discovered in 1927 by surface trenching. Mineralization is associated with at least three high-grade lenses. Historical near surface drill results documented in the Manitoba Mineral Deposits Database; Deposit # M63J/12-004 included:

Article content 8.3 metres grading 3.62% copper, 2.59% zinc

9.7 metres grading 1.69% copper, 5.05% zinc

7.0 metres grading 8.09% copper, 7.29% zinc

7.6 metres grading 1.85% copper, 4.58% zinc Historical drill results cannot be relied upon for a basis for future drill results. Figure 3: Copperman Property To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3071/87888_1231317dd4801851_004full.jpg SLS #1-#5 Properties: Airborne VTEM survey. The favourable VMS geology within the Company’s 100% owned SLS properties are buried under a thin limestone cover. The SLS properties represent a significant and strategic land package of underexplored VMS potential located in the southern half of the prolific Belt that hosts the Flin Flon and Snow Lake VMS mining camps. A total of over 2,200 kilometres of airborne VTEM flying will be completed over specific strategic areas of the properties that represent high priority areas interpreted as VMS conductive trends. The purpose of the program will be to isolate potential anomalies with VMS upside in preparation of a planned drill program in early 2022. DC Zone, Lon Property: Line cutting and surface geophysical TDEM survey. The DC Zone is a mineralized surface outcrop associated with widespread VMS alteration and historical grab samples from trace up to 6% zinc. Historical surface geophysics identified a buried 600-metre-long geophysical anomaly below the surface mineralization. The purpose of the program is to pin point the location of the historical DC anomaly in preparation of a planned drill program in early 2022.

Article content QP Ken Lapierre P.Geo., VP Exploration of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release. About Rockcliff Metals Corporation Rockcliff is a Canadian resource development and exploration company, with several advanced-stage, high-grade copper and VMS dominant deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in Belt which is the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting high-grade mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company’s extensive portfolio of properties totals approximately 4,500 km² and includes seven of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits in the Belt. Rockcliff has joint ventures in the Belt with Hudbay Minerals at the Company’s 49% owned Talbot Copper Deposit and with Kinross at its 30% owned Laguna/Lucky Jack/Puella Bay gold properties. For more information, please visit http://rockcliffmetals.com

YouTube: Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Twitter: @RockcliffMetals

LinkedIn: Rockcliff Metals Corp

Instagram: Rockcliff_Metals

Facebook: Rockcliff Metals Corporation For further information, please contact:

Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Don Christie

President & CEO

Cell: (416) 409-8441

dchristie@norvistacapital.com

Article content Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or the negatives and / or variations of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur”, “be achieved” or “has the potential to”. In particular, the forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: future projected production, capital costs and operating costs, recovery methods and rates, development methods and plans, commodity prices and Mineral Resource Estimates. Statements relating to “Mineral Resources” are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the Mineral Resources described can be profitably produced in the future. Forward looking statements are based on the certain assumptions opinions and estimates as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: delays resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in market conditions, unsuccessful exploration results, possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, changes in the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, inaccurate resource estimates, changes in the price of copper or zinc, unanticipated changes in key management personnel and general economic conditions. Mining exploration and development is an inherently risky business. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate and results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion in respect of risks and other factors that could influence forward-looking statements, please refer to the factors discussed in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended March 31, 2020 and subsequent quarterly financial reports under the heading ‘Risk Factors’. These factors are not and should not be construed as being exhaustive.

Article content Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking information and the assumptions made with respect thereto speaks only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release to conform such information to actual results or to changes in the Company’s expectations except as otherwise required by applicable legislation. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87888 #distro

