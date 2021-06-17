CBD of Denver Expands Operations with New Sales Rep Office in Poland

Article content

Denver, Colorado–(Newsfile Corp. – June 17, 2021) – CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and hemp oil company and a producer and distributor of cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe, and the US, is pleased to announce the addition of a news sales representative office in Poland and the Company’s first shipment of 120kg of high-margin CBD products to the country of 36 million inhabitants.

The legal production and sale of hemp is still in an early stage in Poland, with the Polish Parliament only legalizing such activities through an amended Act in July 2017. Market researcher Euromonitor International forecasts the market for hemp and CBD derived products in Poland will reach 5 billion Polish Zlotys (US$1.25 billion) by 2025.

“Legal cannabis products are gaining momentum in Poland,” commented Marcel Gamma, CEO of CBD of Denver. “We are seeing demand for CBD oils growing especially quickly, as well as demand for dried hemp used for vaporizations and inhalants. With a new sales rep on the ground in this burgeoning market, I am confident we can scale sales rapidly in the quarters ahead.”