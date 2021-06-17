





Liquid Avatar Technologies, Inc. Discusses The Growing Digital Identity Space and OTCQB Uplist with The Stock Day Podcast

Article content Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – June 17, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: LQAVF) (“the Company”), a company that focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity. CEO of the Company, David Lucatch, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Liquid Avatar Technologies, Inc. Discusses The Growing Digital Identity Space and OTCQB Uplist with The Stock Day Podcast Back to video Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company’s background and current project. “We’re here to help you manage, control, and gain benefit from your digital identity,” explained Lucatch. “Digital identity is the information about you that is online,” he added. “We really have no control over our digital identity, and Liquid Avatar is here to help put that power back into your hands.” Jolly then commented on the demand for vaccine records going forward, and asked how the Company could play a role in this space. “We’re not in it for political gain; we’re in it to help people navigate the waters,” said Lucatch. “If you really think about it, that little vaccination card that you get is not that available,” he explained. “What we’re helping some organizations do is transition from a digital record that they have into something that you can manage,” said Lucatch, noting that the Company refers to these records as ‘verifiable credentials’.

Article content The conversation then turned to the Company’s use of blockchain technology, and the potential of incorporating NFTs in the future. “Liquid Avatar uses blockchain technology, we don’t use cryptocurrency,” said Lucatch. “An NFT is a special type of token that attaches itself to a physical or digital product,” he explained. “With Liquid Avatars themselves, the icons that you use to represent yourselves digitally can be equated with digital collectibles.” “For us, NFTs and digital collectibles are a natural part of the entire ecosystem that we’re creating,” said Lucatch. “With Liquid Avatar, you can choose to segment your identity into social media, gaming, investing, and may have a different icon for each one of those, and eventually those can all be digital collectibles or NFTs.” “What do you see for your company over the next two to three quarters?” asked Jolly. “We’re really excited about where the current market is and where it is going,” said Lucatch. “People are understanding digital identity,” he explained. “The current pandemic has accelerated our opportunities because people are quickly moving into online education and online credentials.” “There are three types of credentials that we are working on,” said Lucatch, noting that these include access, identity, and qualification credentials. Lucatch then shared that the Company hopes to create credentials that can be utilized across the globe. “Our next few quarters are all about ramping up the business and making sure all three streams of business are online,” said Lucatch. “We really are focused going into Q3 on revenues.”

Article content “How are you going to monetize this and when do you think it’s going to come to fruition?” asked Jolly. “We don’t charge the consumer for anything,” said Lucatch. “Marketers and advertisers are apt to want to reach you,” he added. “We never sell data, so we put you in the same environment and let them show you the offers that they have available,” continued Lucatch. “We have 500 of some of the top vendors and retailers in the country.” To close the interview, Lucatch discussed the Company’s recent uplisting to the OTCQB. “We’re very proud to be on the OTCQB,” said Lucatch. “We look forward to being able to bring our US investors into our company.” To hear David Lucatch’s entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7888528-liquid-avatar-technologies-inc-discusses-the-growing-digital-identity-space-and-otcqb-uplist-wi Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/ About Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. -www.liquidavatartechnologies.com Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Liquid Avatar Operations Inc., focuses on the verification, management and monetization of Self Sovereign Identity, empowering users to control and benefit from the use of their online identity. The Liquid Avatar App, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play is a verified Self Sovereign Identity platform that empowers users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons allow users to manage and control their digital identity and Verifiable Access and Identity Credentials, and to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

Article content The Company has a suite of revenue generating programs that support the Liquid Avatar program, including KABN KASH, a cash back and reward program that has over 500 leading online merchants and, coming soon, an integrated offer engine. In Canada, the Company also has the KABN Visa Card, a card and mobile app platform that allows users to manage and control a range of financial services for traditional and digital currencies. The Company is currently exploring expansion of the KABN Visa program to other geographic regions, including the USA. Oasis Digital Studios is a creative and development agency that supports a wide range of artists, talent, and enterprises with Non-Fungible Token (NFT) solutions. Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “LQID” (CSE: LQID). The Company also trades in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol “LQAVF” and in Frankfurt under the symbol “4T51” If you have not already joined our mailing list and would like to receive updates on Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc., please click here to join! For more information, please visit www.liquidavatartechnologies.com For further information, please contact: David Lucatch

Chief Executive Officer

647-725-7742 Ext. 701

ir@liquidavatar.com US and Canadian Media Contact: Nicole Rodrigues

NRPR Group

nicole@nrprgroup.com The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Article content All websites referred to are expressly not incorporated by reference into this press release. Forward-Looking Information and Statements This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the net proceeds of the Offering, the use of the net proceeds of the Offering, the timing for the launch of Liquid Avatar apps, the plans for future features of the Liquid Avatar apps, expected geographic expansion, the ability of the Company to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Article content By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: holders of Warrant not finding the Program sufficiently attractive, failure to obtain necessary approvals in a timely manner or at all; lack of sufficient capital to expand the Company’s geographic footprint or to add new features to the Company’s offerings; changes in general economic, business, and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations; and the impact of COVID-19. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected.

Article content Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website. About The “Stock Day” Podcast Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. SOURCE: Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87897 #distro

