Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 17, 2021) – Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF) – Director, President and CEO, John McConnell speaks about the company ramping up to full production at its Eagle Gold Mine.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Victoria Gold Corp., Big Exploration Program in 2021, CEO Clip Video Back to video

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://b-tv.com/victoria-gold-exploration-program-ceo-clip-90sec/

Victoria Gold is being featured on BNN Bloomberg Jun 19th – Jun 20th, 2021.

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX: VGCX) (OTC Pink: VITFF)

vgcx.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87916

#distro