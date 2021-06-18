Eastplats Announces Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 18, 2021) – Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) (“Eastplats” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the management information circular dated April 30, 2021 (the “Circular“) were elected as directors of Eastplats at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2021 (the “Meeting“). At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were also re-appointed as auditors of Eastplats.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Eastplats Announces Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Back to video

Detailed results of the vote held at the Meeting are set out below:

Business Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld 1. To set the number of Directors Approved 79,005,682

(99.98%) 18,886

(0.02%) 2. Resolution electing: (a) Diana Hu; Approved 79,004,230

(99.97%) 20,338

(0.03%) (b) Michael Cosic; Approved 79,005,930

(99.98%) 18,638

(0.02%) (c) George Dorin; Approved 78,988,730

(99.95%) 35,838

(0.05%) (d) Bielin Shi; and Approved 79,000,716

(99.97%) 23,852

(0.03%) (e) Xin (Alex) Guan Approved 79,000,516

(99.97%) 24,052

(0.03%) as directors of the Company. 3. Resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration. Approved 79,885,788

(99.80%) 161,267

(0.20%)

For further information, please contact:

EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED

Wylie Hui, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

whui@eastplats.com (email)

(604) 800-8200 (phone)

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87934

#distro