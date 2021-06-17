Evertz Technologies Reports Fiscal 2021 Results for the Year Ended April 30, 2021

Burlington, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 17, 2021) – Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network (“SDVN”) technology, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2021.

Fiscal 2021 Highlights

  • Revenue of $342.9 million
  • Earnings from operations before foreign exchange (“FX”) of $72.8 million
  • Net earnings of $42.0 million for the year
  • Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.55 for the year
  • Completed investment in DDSports, Inc. (Shottracker)
  • Completed acquisition of EaseLive AS, a direct to consumer interactive graphics company
  • Completed strategic asset acquisition of iconic Studer audio brand, technology and related assets from Harman International

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Quarterly revenue of $93.3 million
  • Earnings from operations before foreign exchange of $19.2 million
  • Net earnings of $9.8 million for the quarter
  • Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data
(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)

 Q4’21  Q4’20  YE’21  YE’20 
Revenue$93,293$92,167$342,888$436,592
Gross margin55,55852,053199,424248,376
Earnings from operations14,05521,40057,98692,558
Earnings from operations before FX  19,16615,27972,84789,074
Net earnings9,81016,03841,96069,172
Fully-diluted earnings per share$0.13$0.21$0.55$0.90
Fully-diluted shares76,646,83176,415,39676,403,89476,642,787

Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands of dollars)

 YE ‘ 21  YE ’20 
Cash and cash equivalents$108,771$75,025
Working capital214,515223,720
Total assets451,793443,673
Shareholders’ equity292,734295,012

Revenue
For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, revenues were $93.3 million compared to revenues of $92.2 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2020. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $63.6 million, an increase of $4.9 million, compared to $58.7 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $29.7 million compared to $33.5 million in the same quarter last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2021, sales were $342.9 million, compared to sales of $436.6 million for the year ended April 30, 2020. For the year, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $222.7 million compared to $289.0 million in the prior year. The International region had revenues of $120.2 million compared to $147.6 million in the prior year.

Gross Margin
For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, gross margin was $55.6 million as compared to $52.1 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 59.6% as compared to 56.5% in the quarter ended April 30, 2020.

For the year ended April 30, 2021, gross margin was $199.4 million as compared to $248.4 million for the year ended April 30, 2020. Gross margin percentage was approximately 58.2% as compared to 56.9% for the prior year.

Earnings
For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, net earnings were $9.8 million as compared to $16.0 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2021, net earnings were $42.0 million as compared to $69.2 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.13 as compared to $0.21 in the corresponding period last year.

For the year ended April 30, 2021, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.55 as compared to $0.90 in the same period in 2020.

Operating Expenses
For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, selling and administrative expenses were $13.0 million as compared to $15.4 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2020.

For the year ended April 30, 2021, selling and administrative expenses were $49.4 million as compared to $67.6 million for the year ended April 30, 2020.

For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, gross research and development expenses were $22.5 million as compared to $21.2 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2020.

For the year ended April 30, 2021, gross research and development expenses were $80.2 million as compared to $90.8 million for the year ended April 30, 2020.

Liquidity and Capital Resources
The Company’s working capital as at April 30, 2021 was $214.5 million as compared to $223.7 million on April 30, 2020.

Cash was $108.8 million as at April 30, 2021 as compared to $75.0 million on April 30, 2020.

Cash generated from operations was $33.6 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 as compared to $47.1 million cash generated for the quarter ended April 30, 2020. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $12.4 million from operations for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 compared to $21.6 million for the same period last year.

Cash provided by operations was $101.0 million for the 2021 fiscal year as compared to cash provided by operations of $109.3 million for the 2020 fiscal year. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $59.0 million from operations for fiscal 2021 as compared to $87.7 million for fiscal 2020.

For the quarter, the Company used $4.1 million for investing activities.

For the year, the Company used $18.6 million in investing activities which was principally driven by the acquisition of capital equipment of $9.6 million and investment in DDSports Inc. (Shottracker) for $7.8 million.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $15.2 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $13.8 million.

For the year ended April 30, 2021, the Company used cash in financing activities of $49.4 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $41.6 million.

Shipments and Backlog
At the end of May 2021, purchase order backlog was in excess of $138 million and shipments during the month of May 2021 were $27 million.

Dividend Declared
Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on June 17, 2021 of $0.18 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on June 25, 2021 and will be paid on or about July 2, 2021.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)

Three month period endedTwelve month period ended
April 30,April 30,
2021202020212020
Revenue$93,293$92,167$342,888$436,592
Cost of goods sold37,73540,114143,464188,216
Gross margin55,55852,053199,424248,376
Expenses
   Selling and administrative12,98715,40049,41367,597
   General1,2878243,8963,509
   Research and development22,51621,20280,18790,827
   Investment tax credits(2,942)(1,558)(13,042)(7,595)
   Share based compensation2,5459066,1234,964
   Foreign exchange loss (gain)5,110(6,121)14,861(3,484)
41,50330,653141,438155,818
Earnings before undernoted14,05521,40057,98692,558
Finance income661816871,077
Finance costs(516)(470)(1,709)(1,845)
Share of net loss of Investment in Associate(531)(531)
Other income and expenses(157)(134)(588)169
Earnings before income taxes12,91720,97755,84591,959
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
   Current6,4594,23217,36922,304
   Deferred(3,352)707(3,484)483
3,1074,93913,88522,787
Net earnings for the period$9,810$16,038$41,960$69,172
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest(144)138202565
Net earnings attributable to shareholders9,95415,90041,75868,607
Net earnings for the period$9,810$16,038$41,960$69,172
Earnings per share
Basic$0.13$0.21$0.55$0.90
Diluted$0.13$0.21$0.55$0.90
April 30,April 30,April 30,
202120202019
Assets
Current assets
   Cash and cash equivalents$108,771$75,025$104,583
   Marketable securities4,023
   Trade and other receivables76,78590,63181,498
   Contract assets2,8217,86422,348
   Prepaid expenses6,5599,0039,045
   Inventories152,699161,985171,271
   Income tax receivable708
347,635344,508393,476
Property, plant and equipment44,79947,79448,887
Right-of-use assets23,57028,823
Goodwill21,14020,77120,716
Intangible assets4,4761,5731,952
Investment in Associate6,869
Deferred income taxes3,3042041,566
$451,793$443,673$466,597
Liabilities
Current liabilities
   Trade and other payables$66,727$62,231$63,647
   Provisions4,0695,0314,171
   Deferred revenue58,04745,07642,843
   Current portion of long term debt238294
   Current potion of lease obligations4,1224,400
   Income tax payable1553,812
133,120120,788110,955
Long term debt239
Long term redemption liability2,523
Long term lease obligations21,24525,465
156,888146,253111,194
Equity
Capital stock143,605143,915139,865
Share based payment reserve9,5148,2798,245
Accumulated other comprehensive income(1,062)1,0321,729
Retained earnings140,677141,786203,284
139,615142,818205,013
Total equity attributable to shareholders292,734295,012353,123
Non-controlling interest2,1712,4082,280
294,905297,420355,403
$451,793$443,673$466,597
Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz’s objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “intend”, “project”, “continue” and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on
June 17, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 647-490-5367 or toll-free (North America) 1-800-367-2403, access code 8321777.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until
July 17, 2021. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 647-436-0148 or toll-free 1-888-203-1112. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 8321777.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” and “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company’s products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the “Cloud”.

Contact Information
Evertz Technologies Limited
Doug Moore, CPA, CA
(905) 335-7580
ir@evertz.com

