Evertz Technologies Reports Fiscal 2021 Results for the Year Ended April 30, 2021

Burlington, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 17, 2021) – Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and year ended April 30, 2021. Fiscal 2021 Highlights Revenue of $342.9 million

Earnings from operations before foreign exchange (“FX”) of $72.8 million

Net earnings of $42.0 million for the year

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.55 for the year

Completed investment in DDSports, Inc. (Shottracker)

Completed acquisition of EaseLive AS, a direct to consumer interactive graphics company

Completed strategic asset acquisition of iconic Studer audio brand, technology and related assets from Harman International Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights Quarterly revenue of $93.3 million

Earnings from operations before foreign exchange of $19.2 million

Net earnings of $9.8 million for the quarter

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter

Article content Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data) Q4’21 Q4’20 YE’21 YE’20 Revenue $ 93,293 $ 92,167 $ 342,888 $ 436,592 Gross margin 55,558 52,053 199,424 248,376 Earnings from operations 14,055 21,400 57,986 92,558 Earnings from operations before FX 19,166 15,279 72,847 89,074 Net earnings 9,810 16,038 41,960 69,172 Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.21 $ 0.55 $ 0.90 Fully-diluted shares 76,646,831 76,415,396 76,403,894 76,642,787 Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands of dollars) YE ‘ 21 YE ’20 Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,771 $ 75,025 Working capital 214,515 223,720 Total assets 451,793 443,673 Shareholders’ equity 292,734 295,012 Revenue

For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, revenues were $93.3 million compared to revenues of $92.2 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2020. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $63.6 million, an increase of $4.9 million, compared to $58.7 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $29.7 million compared to $33.5 million in the same quarter last year. For the year ended April 30, 2021, sales were $342.9 million, compared to sales of $436.6 million for the year ended April 30, 2020. For the year, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $222.7 million compared to $289.0 million in the prior year. The International region had revenues of $120.2 million compared to $147.6 million in the prior year.

Article content Gross Margin

For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, gross margin was $55.6 million as compared to $52.1 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 59.6% as compared to 56.5% in the quarter ended April 30, 2020. For the year ended April 30, 2021, gross margin was $199.4 million as compared to $248.4 million for the year ended April 30, 2020. Gross margin percentage was approximately 58.2% as compared to 56.9% for the prior year. Earnings

For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, net earnings were $9.8 million as compared to $16.0 million in the corresponding period last year. For the year ended April 30, 2021, net earnings were $42.0 million as compared to $69.2 million in the corresponding period last year. For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.13 as compared to $0.21 in the corresponding period last year. For the year ended April 30, 2021, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.55 as compared to $0.90 in the same period in 2020. Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, selling and administrative expenses were $13.0 million as compared to $15.4 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2020. For the year ended April 30, 2021, selling and administrative expenses were $49.4 million as compared to $67.6 million for the year ended April 30, 2020. For the quarter ended April 30, 2021, gross research and development expenses were $22.5 million as compared to $21.2 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2020.

Article content For the year ended April 30, 2021, gross research and development expenses were $80.2 million as compared to $90.8 million for the year ended April 30, 2020. Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company’s working capital as at April 30, 2021 was $214.5 million as compared to $223.7 million on April 30, 2020. Cash was $108.8 million as at April 30, 2021 as compared to $75.0 million on April 30, 2020. Cash generated from operations was $33.6 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 as compared to $47.1 million cash generated for the quarter ended April 30, 2020. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $12.4 million from operations for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 compared to $21.6 million for the same period last year. Cash provided by operations was $101.0 million for the 2021 fiscal year as compared to cash provided by operations of $109.3 million for the 2020 fiscal year. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $59.0 million from operations for fiscal 2021 as compared to $87.7 million for fiscal 2020. For the quarter, the Company used $4.1 million for investing activities. For the year, the Company used $18.6 million in investing activities which was principally driven by the acquisition of capital equipment of $9.6 million and investment in DDSports Inc. (Shottracker) for $7.8 million.

Article content For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $15.2 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $13.8 million. For the year ended April 30, 2021, the Company used cash in financing activities of $49.4 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $41.6 million. Shipments and Backlog

At the end of May 2021, purchase order backlog was in excess of $138 million and shipments during the month of May 2021 were $27 million. Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on June 17, 2021 of $0.18 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on June 25, 2021 and will be paid on or about July 2, 2021. Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages) Three month period ended Twelve month period ended April 30, April 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 93,293 $ 92,167 $ 342,888 $ 436,592 Cost of goods sold 37,735 40,114 143,464 188,216 Gross margin 55,558 52,053 199,424 248,376 Expenses Selling and administrative 12,987 15,400 49,413 67,597 General 1,287 824 3,896 3,509 Research and development 22,516 21,202 80,187 90,827 Investment tax credits (2,942 ) (1,558 ) (13,042 ) (7,595 ) Share based compensation 2,545 906 6,123 4,964 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 5,110 (6,121 ) 14,861 (3,484 ) 41,503 30,653 141,438 155,818 Earnings before undernoted 14,055 21,400 57,986 92,558 Finance income 66 181 687 1,077 Finance costs (516 ) (470 ) (1,709 ) (1,845 ) Share of net loss of Investment in Associate (531 ) – (531 ) – Other income and expenses (157 ) (134 ) (588 ) 169 Earnings before income taxes 12,917 20,977 55,845 91,959 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes Current 6,459 4,232 17,369 22,304 Deferred (3,352 ) 707 (3,484 ) 483 3,107 4,939 13,885 22,787 Net earnings for the period $ 9,810 $ 16,038 $ 41,960 $ 69,172 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest (144 ) 138 202 565 Net earnings attributable to shareholders 9,954 15,900 41,758 68,607 Net earnings for the period $ 9,810 $ 16,038 $ 41,960 $ 69,172 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.21 $ 0.55 $ 0.90 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.21 $ 0.55 $ 0.90

Article content April 30, April 30, April 30, 2021 2020 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,771 $ 75,025 $ 104,583 Marketable securities – – 4,023 Trade and other receivables 76,785 90,631 81,498 Contract assets 2,821 7,864 22,348 Prepaid expenses 6,559 9,003 9,045 Inventories 152,699 161,985 171,271 Income tax receivable – – 708 347,635 344,508 393,476 Property, plant and equipment 44,799 47,794 48,887 Right-of-use assets 23,570 28,823 – Goodwill 21,140 20,771 20,716 Intangible assets 4,476 1,573 1,952 Investment in Associate 6,869 – – Deferred income taxes 3,304 204 1,566 $ 451,793 $ 443,673 $ 466,597 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables $ 66,727 $ 62,231 $ 63,647 Provisions 4,069 5,031 4,171 Deferred revenue 58,047 45,076 42,843 Current portion of long term debt – 238 294 Current potion of lease obligations 4,122 4,400 – Income tax payable 155 3,812 – 133,120 120,788 110,955 Long term debt – – 239 Long term redemption liability 2,523 – – Long term lease obligations 21,245 25,465 – 156,888 146,253 111,194 Equity Capital stock 143,605 143,915 139,865 Share based payment reserve 9,514 8,279 8,245 Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,062 ) 1,032 1,729 Retained earnings 140,677 141,786 203,284 139,615 142,818 205,013 Total equity attributable to shareholders 292,734 295,012 353,123 Non-controlling interest 2,171 2,408 2,280 294,905 297,420 355,403 $ 451,793 $ 443,673 $ 466,597

Article content Forward-Looking Statements The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz’s objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “intend”, “project”, “continue” and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Conference Call The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on

June 17, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 647-490-5367 or toll-free (North America) 1-800-367-2403, access code 8321777. For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until

July 17, 2021. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 647-436-0148 or toll-free 1-888-203-1112. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 8321777.

Article content About Evertz Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” and “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company’s products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the “Cloud”. Contact Information

Evertz Technologies Limited

Doug Moore, CPA, CA

(905) 335-7580

ir@evertz.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87936 #distro

