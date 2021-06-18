PK Beans Announces Completion of Acquisition of Les Petits Terribles

“We believe that what kids put into their bodies is as important as what they put on their bodies,” says CEO Traci Costa. “Parents are seeking healthy on-the-go snacks and meals for their on-the-go lifestyles, resulting in rapid industry growth. Adding high quality fuel for kids with our comfortable, sustainable and high quality clothing for kids, we will become a go-to brand in Children’s wellness.”

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 18, 2021) – Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTC Pink: PBBSF) (“ PK Beans” or the “ Company” ) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the “ Acquisition “) of Les Petits Terribles Inc. (“ LPTI “) from all of its securities holders (the “ Vendors “). Pursuant to the Acquisition and the Share Purchase Agreement dated March 24, 2021, the Company acquired 100% of issued and outstanding shares of LPTI in consideration of an issuance of 4,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a “ Share “) at a deemed price of $0.075 per Share.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

PK Beans is an integrated and innovative children’s wellness brand. From sustainable clothing options that kids love to wear, to healthy foods that fuel children’s play, our mission is to provide the ingredients for a playful life. Together with our monthly adventure subscription box, consisting of interactive and engaging activities that educate and entertain, developed by an Emmy award-winning child psychologist and devoted kid-experts, our goal is to enrich, empower and nourish children through quality nutrition, clothing and play – every day. The company maximizes revenue by reaching sellers and online retailers through an omnichannel approach.

To learn more about PK Beans, visit: www.pkbeans.com

