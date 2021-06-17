Eric Sprott Announces Investment in TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 17, 2021) – Eric Sprott announces that, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, purchased 9,090,910 units of TRU Precious Metals Corp., at a price of $0.22 per unit for aggregate consideration of $2,000,000.20. Each unit is comprised of one common share (share) and one share purchase warrant (warrant) of TRU Precious Metals; each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share at an exercise price of $0.35 until June 17, 2024. The units were purchased by way of private agreement with a single vendor at a price less than 115% of the “market price” of the shares in reliance on the” private agreement exemption” in Section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. 2176423 Ontario Ltd. is beneficially owned by Eric Sprott.

Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 9,090,910 shares and 9,090,910 warrants representing approximately 13.7% of the outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 24.0% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such warrants. Prior to this acquisition, Mr. Sprott did not beneficially own and control any securities of the Company.