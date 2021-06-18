





Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 18, 2021) – SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) (“SLANG” or the “Company“), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, today announced the appointment of Mr. Hilal Tabsh as the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer (“CRO”), effective immediately. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. SLANG Worldwide Appoints Hilal Tabsh as Chief Revenue Officer Back to video As a 20-year Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry veteran, Mr. Tabsh brings a wealth of experience in leadership, strategy development, and expertise in sales, marketing, and distribution to his new role. Before joining SLANG, Mr. Tabsh worked as a Senior Vice President at BellRock Brands USA, a CPG platform within the global, legal cannabis industry. In this role, he led sales, marketing, and distribution efforts, coupled with the development of the company’s e-commerce strategy, and was able to grow the distribution footprint by 10X during his time in the role.

Article content Mr. Tabsh said, “I’m excited to join the SLANG Worldwide family, known for their legacy of high-quality products and innovation. I’m eager to focus on accelerating consumer reach to SLANG’s superior product portfolio through strategic marketing efforts, as well as outlining a clear winning strategy for retail and expanding our footprint through effective distribution with our partners across North America.” Prior to this role, Mr. Tabsh was a Co-Founder and Partner at Limitless, a company based in Chicago. He helped develop Limitless lightly caffeinated sparkling water, which grew rapidly and was eventually acquired by Keurig Dr. Pepper in less than three years for an undisclosed amount. Previously, Mr. Tabsh served eight years as the Head of Sales and Marketing for Red Bull North America, a subsidiary of Red Bull GmbH. In this role, he successfully managed 152 team members under his direct responsibility and over 200 distribution partners that were key to growing the Red Bull footprint across the U.S. He was responsible for partner development, product launches, sales and distribution strategies and goals. Mr. Tabsh also worked for seven years at Red Bull UAE, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, serving as Director of Sales and Marketing Strategy. Chris Driessen, CEO of SLANG, said, “I am thrilled to welcome Hilal to the SLANG executive team. His deep experience, and success, in brand building, sales, marketing and growing distribution channels will be invaluable as we grow our business. Now that many of our recent acquisitions are nearing full integration, his skillset will be a tremendous benefit as we now look to rapidly scale distribution into multiple new markets.”

Article content To be added to SLANG’s email distribution list, please email SLNG@kcsa.com with “SLNG” in the subject. About SLANG Worldwide Inc. SLANG Worldwide Inc. is a global leader in the cannabis CPG sector with a diversified portfolio of popular brands distributed across the United States. The Company specializes in acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands as well as launching innovative new brands to seize global market opportunities. For more information, please visit www.slangww.com. Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management of SLANG at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to regulatory risks, risks related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, changes in laws, resolutions and guidelines, market risks, concentration risks, operating history, competition, the risks associated with international and foreign operations and the other risks identified under the headings “Risk Factors” in SLANG’s annual information form dated April 29, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. SLANG is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. Media and Investor inquiries

Investors@SLANGww.com

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson / Elizabeth Barker

SLANG@kcsa.com To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88002 #distro

