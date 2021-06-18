





Article content 15-team CS:GO InVIE tournament planned for early July We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Esports Entertainment Group Launches InVIE Esports Tournament Series with Dota 2 Season 1 in South America Back to video InVIE series provides key brand positioning and activation for VIE.bet platform Newark, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – June 18, 2021) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the “Company”), an esports entertainment and online gambling company, is pleased to announce the launch of its InVIE esports tournament series. The debut event, InVIE Dota 2 Season 1, kicks off this weekend, June 19-21, in South America. Four of the top South American Dota 2 teams will compete in this inaugural event which will be streamed live in five languages. With Dota 2, The International qualifiers starting next week, they are expecting to reach 250,000 collective fans of the teams taking part in this event. VIE, Esports Entertainment Group’s betting platform, is the official host of the InVIE series, and the platform’s branding and odds will be displayed to viewers throughout the tournament. VIE has partnered with Live Media Esports Entertainment, one of the most innovative and renowned esports production company in Latin America, for operational and logistics support of the InVIE series.

Article content “We are working with select South American esports organizations and partners to further strengthen our brand in a key region for us,” says Bux Syed, Director of VIE. “By launching our own branded tournament series, InVIE, we gain the brand positioning and activation we need, while enabling us to provide strongly deserved support to local esports scenes.” VIE plans to host its first InVIE CS:GO event in July with 15 teams from Brazil, Peru, and Argentina competing for a $15,000 prize pool, one of the largest CS:GO prize pools for any South American-only event. More info to be released soon. The Latin American esports market is the third largest globally and growing more than 17% annually. About Esports Entertainment Group Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

Article content FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act. Contact: U.S. Investor Relations

