Enterprise Group Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

St. Albert, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – June 18, 2021) – Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (“Enterprise” or the “Company”) announces the voting results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 17, 2021. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of the shareholders:

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Leonard Jaroszuk 18,047,868 93.68% 1,217,043 6.32% John Pinsent 19,172,253 99.52% 92,658 0.48% Desmond O’Kell 19,178,919 99.55% 85,992 0.45% John Campbell 18,235,429 94.66% 1,029,482 5.34% Neil Darling 18,226,811 94.61% 1,038,100 5.39%

Appointment of Auditors

By vote by way of a show of hands, Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Edmonton, Alberta, were appointed auditors of the Company.

Name Change