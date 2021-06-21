Article content

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 21, 2021) – Microdose Psychedelic Insights is proud to announce the upcoming Psychedelic Capital: June 2021 conference to be taking place on June 30, 2021. Click here to get a free ticket: https://microdose.buzz/pressrelease

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. June Psychedelic Capital Marks Annual Birthday of Conference Series Back to video

The virtual event will seek to provide attendees with some of the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities, and deepest industry insights within the sector.

Part of an investor conference series diving deep into psychedelic medicine investment, Psychedelic Capital conferences seek to introduce investors and attendees with a curated group of CEOs, capital advisors, and investment luminaries from around the world.

The conference will subsequently play host to a number of corporate presentations, including:

● Gwella Mushrooms, a Toronto-based company dedicated to the research, production and distribution of medicinal mushroom-based products.

● ST Biosciences, a global phytopharmaceutical company involved in the research, development, cultivation, processing and commercialization of pharmaceutical and medicinal cannabis products.

● Return Health is seeking to use psychedelics to treat symptoms of dementia and develop psychedelic-based disease modifying therapies / drugs to fundamentally alter disease progression.

● Negev Capital, a Psychedelic Medical Intervention Investment Fund will host an exciting roundtable symposium that will explore the intersection between the science of psychedelic mood enhancing actions, and the strategic drug development decisions that are being made in advance of the science.