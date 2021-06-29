31 Days of German Riesling Is Back This Summer!

Article content

Mainz, Germany–(Newsfile Corp. – June 29, 2021) – This summer celebrate Germany’s most beloved grape, Riesling throughout the 31 days of July.

Festivities will take place in five major cities across Canada with bespoke programming, all spreading the word of the magnificently lively and versatile German Riesling grape.

“I love stocking German wines. Even though the country has a centuries old winemaking tradition, the wines are still under represented in the North America, so it’s fun to introduce people to something they maybe wouldn’t think of straight away… German Riesling is certainly among the best white wines in the world. German wines are incredibly food friendly! The Germans figured out long ago that rich and zippy whites are perfect for rich meats, and they have the delicacy to compliment the veg-heavy cuisine that is increasing in popularity.“

– Peter Hammond, Sommelier, DaiLo Restaurant