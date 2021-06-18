World Copper Announces Director Resignation

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 18, 2021) – World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (“World Copper” or the “Company“) announces the resignation of Matias Herrero as a director of the Company.

