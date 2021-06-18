Seahawk Gold Corp. to Change Ticker Symbol on Canadian Securities Exchange

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 18, 2021) – Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SHV) (the “Company“) announces that it will change its ticker symbol to “SEAG” from “SHV” effective June 24,2021.

The Company’s shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the current stock symbol “SHV” until the effective date. There is no change to the CUSIP number (81202L109) and ISIN number (ISIN: CA81202L1094) that have been assigned to the Company’s shares.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

/s/ “Giovanni Gasbarro”

CEO and Director

For more information please contact Seahawk Gold Corp. – seahawkgoldcorp.com

Giovanni Gasbarro

CEO and Director at 1-604-939-1848

Mitchell E. Lavery, P.Geo.

President and Director at 1-613-298-1596

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.