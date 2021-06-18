





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 18, 2021) – STEVENS GOLD NEVADA INC. (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: 311) (the “Company” or “Stevens Gold”) announces that it has terminated the Millennium Property option agreement. Other than the transfer of property interests and removal of equipment from the Property, the Company will not have any further obligations to the Property or its owners as of June 18, 2021. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Stevens Gold Terminates Millennium Property Option Back to video The Company has terminated the Millennium Property option agreement because it has discovered that the Permits are not sufficient to allow the Company to explore the Millennium Property and that curing the Permits’ deficiencies is not worth the overall cost. Charles MaLette, CEO commented, “We are on the lookout for better mineral properties as an option or joint venture that can deliver for the Company and its shareholders.” ON BEHALF OF STEVENS GOLD NEVADA INC. “Charles MaLette”

CEO, President, Director & Secretary

T: 604-428-5171

E: info@stevensgold.com

Article content This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities. In addition, the securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the benefit or account of U.S. persons, absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. Forward-Looking Information: This press release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Stevens Gold. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Stevens Gold. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “will,” “may,” “would,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “could” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) other than the transfer of property interests and removal of equipment from the Property, the Company will not have any further obligations to the Property or its owners as of June 18, 2021 and (b) the Company will seek and find better option or joint venture opportunities that can deliver for the Company and its shareholders. Although Stevens Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Stevens Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Article content Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors described in the Corporation’s Annual Information Form under the heading “Risk Factors” and the failure to complete the Offering on the terms set forth herein in a timely manner or at all, the risk that regulatory approvals will not be received and the risk that changing circumstances will result in the proceeds being used in a manner other than as set forth herein. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation. The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88061 #distro

