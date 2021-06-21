





Share this Story: Power Group Announces Closing of Private Placement

Power Group Announces Closing of Private Placement

Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 21, 2021) – Power Group Projects Corp.(TSXV: PGP) (the “Company“) is pleased to announce, further to its press release of May 17, 2021, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 19,999,998 units (“Unit“) at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,200,000 (the “Offering“). We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Power Group Announces Closing of Private Placement Back to video Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (“Common Share“) in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (“Warrant“) of the Company. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.12 per Common Share for a period of three (3) years from the closing date (the “Closing Date“) of the Offering. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible persons (the “Finders“) a cash commission of $32,940, equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering delivered by the Finders and issued 549,000 broker warrants (“Broker Warrants“), equal to 6% of the number of Units delivered by the Finders pursuant to the Offering. Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.12 per Common Share for a period of three (3) years from the Closing Date. The Offering constituted a related party transaction within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101“) as an insider of the Company subscribed for 175,000 Units pursuant to the Offering. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on a specified market and the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by the insider does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has granted 200,000 options to purchase Common Shares exercisable at $0.10 per Common Share for a period five years from the date of grant. The options will vest over the course of two years, with 25% vesting every six months after the date of grant. For further information, please contact: Aleem Nathwani

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Tel: (604) 290-7073

Email: aleem.nathwani@gmail.com Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88075 #distro

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston