The Very Good Food Company To Hold AGM on June 29, 2021

Shareholders of companies are either Registered or Non-Registered. Registered Shareholders are those who have their names, and not the names of their broker or other intermediary, on a physical share certificate or direct registration system (DRS) statement. Only Registered Shareholders (and their duly appointed proxyholders) will be able to cast or modify their vote at the virtual Meeting. Non-Registered Shareholders are those holders who have their share ownership through a broker, nominee or other intermediary. Non-Registered Shareholders are urged to vote and submit proxies or voting instruction forms in advance of the Meeting as they will not have the ability to speak or change their votes during the Meeting.

The Meeting will be hosted virtually, by way of a live audio webcast only. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can attend the Meeting by going to https://web.lumiagm.com/217760310 .

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 21, 2021) – The Very Good Food Company Inc. (TSXV: VERY) (OTCQB: VRYYF) (FSE: 0SI) (“ VERY GOOD ” or the “ Company “) today announced that it will hold its annual general and special meeting of shareholders on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:00 (PST).

Whether or not you plan to attend the Meeting, VERY GOOD urges both its Registered and Non- Registered Shareholders to vote and submit their proxies or voting instruction forms in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the Company’s 2021 Management Information Circular available at VERY GOOD’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

We recommend that Shareholders allow ample time to login to the Meeting online and complete the check-in procedures.

The Meeting materials for the Company have been filed with Canadian securities regulators and have been distributed to Registered Shareholders and intermediaries for delivery to Non- Registered Shareholders. The documents may be accessed electronically by visiting VERY GOOD’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About The Very Good Food Company Inc.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is an emerging plant-based food technology company that produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD’s core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co. www.verygoodfood.com

OUR MISSION IS LOFTY, BADASS BUT BEAUTIFULLY SIMPLE: GET MILLIONS TO RETHINK THEIR FOOD CHOICES WHILE HELPING THEM DO THE WORLD A WORLD OF GOOD. BY OFFERING PLANT-BASED FOOD OPTIONS SO DELICIOUS AND NUTRITIOUS, WE’RE HELPING THIS KIND OF DIET BECOME THE NORM.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Investor Contact

The Very Good Food Company

Mitchell Scott

Kevan Matheson

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Email: invest@verygoodbutchers.com

Phone: +1 855-472-9841

Media Contact

Anne Donohoe

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email: VERY@kcsa.com

Phone: 212-896-1265

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88115

