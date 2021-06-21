





Article content Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 21, 2021) – US Copper Corp (“US Copper” or the “Company“) (TSXV: USCU) (OTCQB: USCUF) (FSE: C730) is pleased to announce that it has received approval to commence trading its common shares on the OTC Markets Group’s OTCQB Marketplace in the United States under the symbol “USCUF”. The Company’s common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB on June 22, 2021. The OTCQB market is a premiere marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for U.S. investors. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for OTCQB-listed companies on the OTC Markets website. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. US Copper Corp Announces US Listing on OTCQB Under Symbol USCUF Back to video US Copper will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its symbol USCU as well as on the BORSE in Frankfurt, Germany, under its symbol C730. Company CEO, Stephen Dunn stated, “We added the OTCQB listing to improve trading liquidity for our current and future US shareholders, and to build our profile in that key market. Obtaining this listing is a key step in the advancement of our Moonlight-Superior Copper Project and is particularly timely as we continue to see exceptional strength in the copper market and corresponding interest from investors.”

Article content B. Riley Securities acted as the Company’s OTCQB sponsor. B. Riley Securities, Inc. is a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., based in Los Angeles with offices across the United States, providing corporate finance, research, sales and trading services. About US Copper Corp US Copper controls approximately 13 square miles of patented and unpatented federal mining claims in the Light’s Creek Copper District in Plumas County, NE California; essentially, the entire District. The District contains substantial copper (silver) sulfide and copper oxide resources in three deposits – Moonlight, Superior and Engels, as well as several partially tested and untested exploration targets. The Superior and Engels Mines operated from about 1915-1930 producing over 161 million pounds of copper from over 4 million tons of rock containing 2.2% copper with silver and gold credits. The Moonlight Deposit was discovered and drilled by Placer Amex during the 1960’s. Details of the resources on US Copper’s property and the parameters used to calculate them can be found in the “Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Moonlight Deposit, Moonlight-Superior Copper Project, California, USA” dated April 12, 2018, on both the company’s website at www.uscoppercorp.com or on www.sedar.com under the US Copper Corp profile. Mr. George Cole is the Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101 responsible for the technical information contained in this news release, and he has reviewed and approved this news release.

Article content For Further Information Contact: Mr. Stephen Dunn, President, CEO and Director, US Copper Corp (416) 361-2827 or email info@uscoppercorp.com . Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and regulations, including statements regarding the future activities of the Company. Forward-looking statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management and are identified by the use of words including “will”, “hopes”, “anticipates”, “expected to”, “plans”, “planned”, “intends” and other similar words. Actual results may differ significantly. The achievement of the results expressed in forward-looking statements is subject to a number of risks, including those described in the Company’s management discussion and analysis as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88128 #distro

