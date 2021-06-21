





Right on Brands Discusses Growing Sales, Upcoming Filings, and First Export Order with The Stock Day Podcast

Article content Phoenix, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – June 21, 2021) – The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTON) (“the Company”), a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of Hemp based foods, beverages, smokables, oils, topical and Delta-8 products for health-conscious individuals. CEO of the Company, David Youssefyeh, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Right on Brands Discusses Growing Sales, Upcoming Filings, and First Export Order with The Stock Day Podcast Back to video Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company’s background and current projects. “We have two lines of business; one is Humbly Hemp, which offers a hemp-based drink and hemp-based energy bar,” said Youssefyeh. “We also have a line called ENDO Brands™, which deals with endocannabinoids that are found in the hemp plant,” he continued. “This year we have started selling Delta-8 and it has taken off like crazy. People love our Delta-8 gummies, vapes, and flowers,” said Youssefyeh, adding that the Company has also opened up a new store north of Dallas, Texas. “We’re seeing sales go up every day, we’re seeing new customers come in every week, and it’s been an amazing experience watching the growth of the new store and the new products.”

Article content “How many stores do you have?”, asked Jolly. “This is the first company-owned store that we have, and it allows us to have much more control over what we’re doing,” explained Youssefyeh. “It has been amazing, and we are about to open up a Bud Bar in the store, where you can come in and buy CBD and Delta-8 flowers.” Jolly then asked about the Company’s eCommerce platform. “Right on Brands is the parent company, the public company. The subsidiary is Endobrands.com,” said Youssefyeh. “What is the process for moving past COVID-19?”, asked Jolly. “We are based in Texas, and Texas opened up before other states,” said Youssefyeh, adding that the increasing social activity has helped drive sales. “You can now order online and pick up in the store if you live in the Dallas area,” he added. “In addition to sales in the US, we just got our first export order,” shared Youssefyeh. “We have a group that placed a good sized order that is taking our product to Mexico, and we think this is going to be a mutually beneficial relationship.” The conversation then turned to educating the market about the benefits of CBD. “CBD has a lot of uses, and there is a lot of information out there. I think people just need to open their eyes and really read up on it,” said Youssefyeh. “Our pain creams, our pain roll-ons, we consistently get people coming back and buying multiple products at a time to share with their friends and family members.” Youssefyeh then elaborated on a recent announcement by the SEC, which encouraged OTC traded to get their financials in order by September of this year. “We totally agree with what the SEC is doing,” said Youssefyeh. “Our Q1, which is the period June 30th, 2020, has been filed,” he explained. “The period 9/30/2020 is being filed before June 21st of this year. I expect the period ending 12/31/2020 to also be filed by July 4th at the latest, and I expect our K to be filed right after that,” continued Youssefyeh. “I don’t see any problems with us meeting the SEC deadline.” (correction: the Company now says that it will be filed by June 25, 2021)

Article content To close the interview, Youssefyeh expressed his confidence in the Company’s potential as they continue to grow. He also thanked shareholders for their support, and encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company’s current projects. To hear David Youssefyeh’s entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7890521-right-on-brands-discusses-growing-sales-upcoming-filings-and-first-export-order-with-the-stock Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of “Stock Day,” and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company’s message board at https://investorshangout.com/. About Right on Brands, Inc.: Right on Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of Hemp and CBD-based foods, beverages, smokables, oils, topical and Delta-8 products for health-conscious individuals. Right on Brands consists of ENDO Brands™, and Right on Brands™. Become an ENDO Brands™ retailer: If you are a food and beverage or consumer products distributor seeking to sell our high margin product lines of CDB-infused beverages, smokables, or our CBD and Delta-8 edibles, oils and topicals and vapes please contact our sales department. For more information and purchase product please visit: https://endobrands.com/ Try our products today! 25% off any product, use the discount code “podcast25”: https://endobrands.com/discount/podcast25

Article content Expires 06/27/2021 email: info@endobrands.com Corporate Sales: Mike Brown (214) 736-7252 Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company’s estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. About The “Stock Day” Podcast Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102 To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88130 #distro

