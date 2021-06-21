Bitcoin Latinum Seeks to Gain Traction and Recognition as an Upgrade to the Bitcoin Blockchain

Boston, Massachusetts–(Newsfile Corp. – June 21, 2021) – Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) is a new Bitcoin fork seeking to gain traction and fill gaps in the current Bitcoin blockchain by targeting the transactional requirements of corporate clients. With a highlight on large-scale transaction volume at increased speed, Bitcoin Latinum gained pre-listing status on CoinMarketCap ahead of its official public launch on exchanges across the globe in Q3 2021.

About Sarson Funds:

Sarson Funds is an independent provider of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency marketing and educational services. The firm serves the Financial Professional community and their clients by providing cryptocurrency and blockchain technology educational services and investment solutions. Sarson Funds maintains a Fiduciary Standard at all times, bringing Wall Street standards for research, risk management and transparency to digital asset investing. Along with our Investment Manager and Financial Advisor partners, we believe that disruptive innovation requires a disciplined approach to risk management and education.

For more information, please visit Sarson Funds online at www.sarsonfunds.com.

