Golden Valley Mines Annual and Special Meeting Reminder

Val-d’Or, Québec–(Newsfile Corp. – June 21, 2021) – Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (TSXV: GZZ) (“Golden Valley” or the “Company”) provides a reminder that the Company’s annual and special general meeting (the “Meeting”) is scheduled for June 25, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern time). Given the continuing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, considerations regarding the health and safety of our employees, shareholders and other stakeholders, as well as public health guidelines to limit gatherings of people, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance by one of the methods described in the 2021 management information circular (“2021 MIC”). We also encourage shareholders to attend the Meeting via teleconference by following the registration instructions, as outlined in the 2021 MIC. We request that shareholders return their completed proxies or voting instructions by the proxy cut-off date, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. (Eastern time).

About Golden Valley Mines Ltd.: Golden Valley Mines is focused on project generation and continues to evaluate opportunities to enhance its mining exploration property portfolio. The Company is able to grow its current assets by way of partner-funded option/joint ventures and through its shareholdings in related entities.

