International Prospect Ventures Annual Meeting Reminder

Val-d’Or, Québec–(Newsfile Corp. – June 21, 2021) – International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: IZZ) (“International Prospect” or the “Company”) provides a reminder that the Company’s annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) is scheduled for June 25, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern time). Given the continuing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, considerations regarding the health and safety of our employees, shareholders and other stakeholders, as well as public health guidelines to limit gatherings of people, shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote in advance by one of the methods described in the 2021 management information circular (“2021 MIC”). We also encourage shareholders to attend the Meeting via teleconference by following the registration instructions, as outlined in the 2021 MIC. We request that shareholders return their completed proxies or voting instructions by the proxy cut-off date, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern time).

About International Prospect Ventures Ltd.

International Prospect Ventures is a junior mineral exploration company that holds interests in mining claims (and is continuing to acquire additional interests) located in the Pilbara, Western Australia, within an area Southeast of Karratha, where multiple early-stage gold discoveries have been reported. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Porcupine Miracle Gold Prospect, consisting of 4 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario and a 100% interest in the Beartooth Island Uranium Prospect, near Uranium City, Saskatchewan. International Prospect Ventures continues to evaluate additional opportunities.

For additional information, please contact:

Martin Walter

President/CEO

2864 chemin Sullivan

Val-d’Or, Québec J9P 0B9

Tel.: 819-824-2808

Email: martin.walter@iprospectventures.ca

Website: www.iprospectventures.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

