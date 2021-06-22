Environmental Waste International Announces Debt Conversion

The Company received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for the Debt Conversions and closed on one of the Debt Conversions today, issuing an aggregate of 677,083 shares for settlement of $162,500. The balance of the Debt Conversion is subject to disinterested shareholder approval to be obtained at the Company’s upcoming annual and special shareholders’ meeting scheduled for July 7, 2021 (the “ Meeting “). Assuming approval of the shareholders at the Meeting the Company will issue an additional 4,590,719 share to settle the balance. The common shares issued pursuant to the Debt Conversions will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 22, 2021) – Environmental Waste International Inc. (TSXV: EWS) (the “ Company “) is pleased to announce that further to its news release on May 24, 2021 announcing it had entered into two debt conversion agreements for an aggregate of $1,282,017 (the “ Debt Conversions “), the Company has priced the Debt Conversions at a price of $0.24 per share, which is equal to the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares for the ten (10) days following the date of announcement.

These debt conversions are being made by Directors of EWS, furthering the improvement of the Company’s balance sheet so EWS will be able to take advantage of future opportunities that are expected to arise.

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. The Company has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization™ process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS’s unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while recovering highly valuable commodities, including carbon black, oil and steel. Each unit is designed to be environmentally safe, energy efficient, and economically profitable for the operator. For more information please visit www.ewi.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Bob MacBean, CEO

(905) 686-8689 or (800) 399-2366

Bob.macbean@ewmc.com

www.ewi.ca

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

