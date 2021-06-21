ACME Lithium Closes First Tranche of Financing

The private placement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE) and will be subject to a four-month hold period under securities laws. ACME intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to fund exploration expenditures in 2021 at its lithium projects in Nevada as well as for general working capital purposes.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a “Share”) and a half a transferrable share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”) of the Company. Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional Share at a price of $0.60 for a 24-month period after the Closing Date. Finder’s fees of $140,385.00 will be paid to arm’s lengths parties in connection with the Offering.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 21, 2021) – ACME Lithium Inc. ( CSE: ACME ) (OTC Pink: ACLHF) (the “Company”, or “ACME”) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (see news release dated May 19, 2021). The Company has issued 6,645,517 units (the “Unit”) at a price of $0.40 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,658,206.80.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Acme Lithium is a mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties. The company has acquired or under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in 1212 claims encompassing approximately 2,440 acres, comprising the CC, CCP, JR and SX placer lithium claims, located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda county, Nevada. Acme also holds a 100-per-cent interest in the FLV claims, being 81 lode mining claims totaling approximately 1,620 acres, in Esmeralda county, Nevada, which are prospective for lithium contained in tertiary claystones.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Telephone: (604) 564-9045

info@acmelithium.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the exercise of the Option, the undertaking of any expenditures on the Project Claims, including drilling thereof These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company’s properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company’s operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

