Baden to Commence 2021 Exploration Program on Midway Property

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 22, 2021) – Baden Resources Inc. (CSE: BDN) (“Baden” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is commencing its 2021 field exploration program on the road accessible Midway Property, located in southeastern BC between Rock Creek and Midway, along the US border.

The exploration program will initially focus on rock and soil sampling with sample assaying, followed later with an IP survey, magnetic survey and further possible prospecting, mapping and sampling.

The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA.

On Behalf of the Company

Howard Milne, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact Howard Milne, CEO at 604-377-8994 email hdmcap@shaw.ca

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracyof this release.

