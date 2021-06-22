





Lynx Pan-Global Payment Network Processes US$78 Million in Its First Full 60 Days of Operation

Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 22, 2021) – Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation (CSE: LYNX) (OTC Pink: CNONF) (FSE: 3CT0) (“Lynx” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide further guidance to the worldwide business and investment community. Since implementing its corporate acquisition growth strategy early this year, Lynx Global has successfully acquired four companies in Southeast Asia and Australia. The Company has since integrated these four businesses, into a streamlined unified global payment network. Direct Agent 5 Inc., the Company’s flagship acquisition has processed a total transaction volume of US$200 million since the beginning of 2021 – By combining the portfolio of payment licenses, services, technologies, product offerings and partnerships offered by the various entities (now subsidiaries), the management team of Lynx Global has successfully achieved the first phase of its mission statement: We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lynx Pan-Global Payment Network Processes US$78 Million in Its First Full 60 Days of Operation Back to video

Article content “To build a single digital payment ecosystem that can link all individuals and businesses in underbanked and underserved emerging markets to the local and global economy” The Company’s operational hub is centred in Southeast Asia and Oceania. The region is recognized and well documented the most attractive growth market for digital payments. Management’s strategy to create a single platform that has the licenses and technology infrastructure to enable any business to connect to the digital economy is beginning to bear fruit. In a recent study completed by Google, Temasak and Bain and Company, “e-Economy SEA 2020 – At full velocity: resilient and racing ahead” they highlighted the following. 40 million new users have recently gained access to the internet

70% of the region’s population in now online

Digital Gross Transaction Value will almost double in the next five years growing from $620 billion in 2020 to $1.2 Trillion in 2025 The Company is organizing its operations around vertically integrated payment offerings which are required to digitize cash and payments and seamlessly integrate traditional businesses and digital businesses in servicing of the global economy. Operations and services for revenue growth are organized as follows: B2B/B2C – Cash in/Cash out, Remittance, Forex and Cryptocurrency

Merchant acquiring – processing credit card payments on behalf of ISO’s, Other PSP’s, Aggregators, and/or large merchant clientele

Card issuing – providing businesses with branded physical or virtual card solutions

Digital asset management and custodial services

Article content The Company generates revenues by charging either a fee per transaction, or a percentage of the transaction value and further benefits from foreign exchange revenues. OUR SUBSIDIARIES – TODAY Direct Agent 5 Inc. (“DA5”) (Philippines and Australia) {Australia formerly Arkin Technologies} DA5 is Lynx Global’s BRB and B2C facilitator of cash in/cash out transactions inclusive of remittance, forex, and cryptocurrency. DA5’s national network of cash in/cash out locations combined with its management and settlement middleware software platform provides the Philippines, a market with a 70% unbanked and underbanked population with the critical entry layer required to convert the 80% cash-based economy to a digital economy. Since acquiring DA5, the company has expanded its presence outside of the Philippines to become an international brand with its recent integrations to Pipit Global (worldwide payout network) and FinFan (Vietnam’s largest remittance service provider). The Company’s Management has also renamed Arkin Technologies Pty. Ltd., to Direct Agent 5 Pty. Ltd. (DA5 Australia), to expand the brand. With Australia and the Philippines now operating under the same brand and technology platform, Lynx Global’s licensed remittance, forex and cryptocurrency services are now available in multiple countries in the region. DA5 has successfully expanded its service and future revenue streams by integrating to several other digital wallets and services. These additions will offer local businesses and consumers multiple ways to successfully digitize their cash. In the past two months DA5 has successfully expanded its market reach and product and service offerings and continues building a strong engine to grow future revenues in its quest to become a recognized global leading solutions provider for in remittance, forex, and cryptocurrency.

Article content Payright Pte. Ltd. (“Payright”) Euromonitor along with Credit Suisse, forecasted in January 2020, that of the $240 Trillion Total Addressable Global payments market, only 13% of these transactions were carried out across global network cards, representing approximately $30 trillion of value exchanged. The same report went on to state that Lynx’s target market of APAC would see the greatest and most rapid increase in card usage and growth anywhere in the World through 2023 with a CAGR in excess of 14%. Payright is focused on servicing the global card issuing market by providing a card management system and platform to connect business to the world’s payment infrastructure through one API. A modular, customizable solution for Pay In, Pay Out and Card-Issuance allows banks, other payment providers, corporate clients, and businesses to issue of physical and virtual cards branded cards globally. The branded cards offer the capability to provide their user base with a functional solution to load, collect and disburse funds in local currencies to over 100 countries. This modern holistic payment solution offers multiple issuing and processing innovations, including open APIs, JIT Funding, and Tokenization as a Service. Payright has obtained direct working relationships with global card issuing partners, and now has identified and is finalizing a number of client use cases covering a diversity of industry sector opportunities whereby Payright will provide Custom Branded cards to clients seeking to implement seamless innovative global pay out disbursement solutions.

Article content Vasu International Payment Solutions Inc. (“Vasu”) Vasu is dedicated to providing clients with high-quality and customized credit card processing services, particularly high-risk ones. It is an enterprise-focused business, offering to global customers payment processing and technology solutions and infrastructure particularly targeting large global merchants, payment aggregators, or other payment solution providers that operate in different verticals and geographies. Some of its key verticals include retail, streaming, travel, cryptocurrency, and licensed regulated gaming. Vasu has executed and secured a long-term agreement with a recognized registered Independent Sales Organization (the “ISO”). The ISO facilitates billions of dollars of annualized total payment processing volume for thousands of merchants worldwide. As part of its continual strategy to expand and diversify its payment processing networks the ISO determined in its best interests to engage Vasu and its evolving global payment processing network services. Vasu has now already begun the merchant onboarding process of certain of the ISO clients within the Vasu processing infrastructure an expects that no later than the beginning of Q4 (August 2021), Vasu will begin to process transactions for the ISO. Each of Vasu and Payright have exclusive strategic partnerships with either of an Electronic Money Issuer (“EMI”) and Major Payments Institution (“MPI”) license holders, in the Philippines and Singapore, respectively. Combined with its payment technology partner each of these Lynx Global subsidiaries is preparing to be one of a small and specialized and worldwide reputed companies actually offering merchant acquiring and card issuing services in multiple countries.

Article content By adding and implementing these payment services to an integrated global network Lynx will offer global e-commerce and local businesses with the capability to directly connect to each other and play a major role in the growth of digital payments in the market. Michael Penner, CEO of Lynx Global added, “Although the adoption of payments to online and digital channels has become an area of significant focus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a majority of global monetary transactions in particular those servicing the underserved and the underbanked are facilitated by way of cash or other traditional pathways. We have seen this as a tremendous opportunity and found our niche – rather than trying to separate and focus entirely on the “switch to digital” – we instead have seen the greatest opportunity in the streamlining the interconnection between the old and the new/ the tradition and the digital. Our payment network infrastructure and the vertical elements it supports, in turn opens up the market to be used by any individual or business in the World, no matter of their size or status. if one wishes to transact whether by card, cash or cryptocurrency, and whether mobile, online or in person, we have a simple and effective solution. We look forward to continuing to expand our network as we move it towards fulfillment of the realization of our overall goal to continually improve business and cost efficacy through the introduction and facilitation of cutting-edge financial technology solutions.”

Article content ABOUT LYNX DIGITAL GLOBAL FINANCE: Lynx seeks to become a leader in financial technology, solutions, and services for large-scale merchants, financial institutions and other B2B industry partners by way of integration to the Lynx digital payment platform. The Company’s payment solutions are powered by a broad suite of payment technologies and services. The Company has targeted banking and fintech relationships in ASEAN and Oceania, a region with a population approaching 700 million, that can provide Lynx a financial network hub location to service and operate a global traditional and digital financial infrastructure. By working with selected banking and/or licensed EMI partners, the Company will be able to offer a digital payment platform with a full suite of payment solutions, which may include merchant acquiring solutions; card issuing; remittance and forex; and custodial digital asset services, including digital wallet services. The Company seeks organic growth while investigating potential strategic acquisitions that may contribute critical technology applications, additional services, and revenue streams, and that can complement or enhance existing offerings and potentially increase or expedite the path to future profitability. While Lynx believes that significant near-term opportunities exist for the Company’s strategic initiatives, there can be no assurance that goals and objectives will be reached or that any such underlying efforts or agreements will provide successful or positive outcomes should they be implemented.

For more information, please contact: Michael Penner, CEO (604) 396-9974 mpenner@lynxglobal.io www.lynxglobal.io NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation, including the described initiatives of DA5, DA5 Australia, Vasu and Payright and the absolute goals and objectives of Lynx. The economic materiality of the agreement(s) between DA5, DA5 Australia, Vasu or Payright, and any of the parties referenced or connected to any of these companies herein, is unknown due to the contingent nature of results that may be generated. At this point in time, Lynx considers the described business relationships unlikely to yield a substantial short-term economic benefit for Lynx or the subsidiaries, however, Lynx and each subsidiary considers that the described business relationships support the organizations strategic growth plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Lynx to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures, other costs, or implied future forecasts. The Company further again cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Lynx will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

