Western Troy Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Closing is expected to occur after July 10, 2021. The proceeds of the private placement will be used for general working capital and to assist in conducting due diligence of potential business opportunities.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 21, 2021) – Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. (TSXV: WRY.H ) (“ Western Troy ” or the “ Company “) announces a proposed non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 comprised of up to 3,333,333 units at a price of $0.15 per unit (each such unit being comprised of one common share and one warrant) (the “ Offering “). Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share for $0.20 at any time within 12 months after closing. All securities issued pursuant to this private placement will be subject to a four (4) month hold period. Completion of the Offering is subject to receipt of all required regulatory and NEX approvals.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Western Troy

Western Troy has been engaged in mineral exploration and mine development, as well is reviewing potential alternatives to enhance shareholder value.

Contact Information:

Western Troy Capital Resources

Stephen Dunn, CEO

Tel: 416-361-2827

Email: dunnsteve@protonmail.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange (including the NEX Board) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and regulations, including statements regarding the future activities of the Company. Forward-looking statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management and are identified by the use of words including “will”, “anticipates”, “expected to”, “plans”, “planned” and other similar words. Actual results may differ significantly. The achievement of the results expressed in forward-looking statements is subject to a number of risks, including those described in the Company’s management discussion and analysis as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88249

