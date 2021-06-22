Fandom Sports Commences Development of NFT Exchange for Esports and Sports Rewards

“Current scalability issues with the deployment of NFTs in real time to facilitate the capture of digital moments relating to speed and cost are roadblocks to mass adoption. On top of the actual imbedded NFT exchange, our development team is considering specific solutions that will enable users of the Fandom Sports platform to create, share and transact NFTs in new and unique ways that the current NFT protocols cannot support. Fandom remains steadfast on its technical roadmap to continue delivering innovative solutions that improve upon existing processes and methodologies. The peerless capabilities that we have demonstrated pertaining to data ingestion, analysis and presentation for Esports and the planned sports modules will be extended to differentiate ourselves in the rapidly growing and evolving NFT space,” states David Vinokruov, CEO and President Fandom Sports.

Fandom Sports has already minted its first Fancoin non-fungible token (NFT) which will form the backbone of the Company’s fan rewards program. The Company will be creating numerous unique NFTs to encourage and reward Esports and Sports fans for their use of the Fandom Sports platform.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 22, 2021) – FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) (“Fandom Sports” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the Company has commenced development of a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) exchange that will be built into both the Company’s all ages and wagering Fan Engagement platforms.

The Company is also incorporating the NFT exchange into planned test marketing campaigns with industry partners and will issue regular updates relating to those efforts.

About Fandom Sports

Fandom Sports Media is developing and deploying a web application which instantly operates on Android and iOS mobile devices targeting Esports Super Fans. The Company’s Unified Information Access platform is active in a private cloud with multilingual support and is targeted towards a global launch of the Fandom’s regulated betting and unregulated Esports prediction fan engagement models. Fandom supplies interactive Esports entertainment to Super Fans through purpose-built data interaction.

For additional Information:

Investor Relations

David Vinokurov

CEO and President

Email: info@fandomesports.com

Phone +1 (604) 256 6990

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company’s corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “consider,” “project,” and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS’ good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS’ annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

