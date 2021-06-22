





Epazz Provitrac Applicant Tracking System Video Interviewing Feature is Available for Companies Changing to the New Hybrid Work Environments After COVID-19 Pandemic Provitrac video interviewing software assists companies with hiring employees who will be working from home or part-time in the office

Article content Chicago, Illinois–(Newsfile Corp. – June 22, 2021) – Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), the parent company of DeskFlex, a mission-critical provider of cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that their Provitrac applicant tracking software solution announced the launching of the video interviewing feature that assists companies with the new Hybrid Work Environment, a mix of working from home and part-time in the office. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Epazz Provitrac Applicant Tracking System Video Interviewing Feature is Available for Companies Changing to the New Hybrid Work Environments After COVID-19 Pandemic Back to video Provitrac video interviewing functionality allows the company HR personnel to do a video interview online, anywhere in the world. The first phase of the video interview can be a recording of questions that applicants must answer. Next, the software provides the workflow process for hiring the applicant to the company. Hereafter the company uses the software to onboard the employee into their human resource system. The need to conduct video interviews has significantly increased because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As with DeskFlex, the Provitrac applicant tracking software system was upgraded to match the new trend of working remotely.

Article content Provitrac is a candidate recruiting software that provides the best features of any other hiring software, including job posting in online media outlets, applicant tracking, video interviewing online, candidate ranking, job matching, sorting and scoring, and onboarding management. In addition, the Provitrac applicant tracking software platform features an integrated client support system, phone system, custom reporting, and the newly added feature of Video Interviewing software. Hiring managers can use the Provitrac Video Interviewing software to set a job interview with a potential candidate, similar to an in-person or phone interview via integration with videoconferencing. In a large organization that needs massive hiring, Provitrac can also provide an automated video interview that records an applicant’s response to standard preliminary interview questions. Then, with preset screening questions, recruiting officers can immediately filter candidates who do not meet the criteria leaving only the most suitable candidates for a final face-to-face interview. Provitrac, formerly known as AutoHire software, has been operating in small and large Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and the private sector since 2002. Epazz, Inc. acquired AutoHire Software in 2010 and later renamed it Provitrac in 2016. The Provitrac applicant tracking system streamlines the hiring process in one web-based platform. It simplifies recruitment, career management, vacancy creation and approval, job posting, job matching, staff acquisition, resume search, resume management, applicant tracking, easy reporting, and communications.

Article content The Provitrac applicant tracking solution integrates well with DeskFlex room scheduling software. With the onset of the COVID pandemic, more organizations allow their employees to work from home and hire remote workers to fill company vacancies. As a result, reopening the office post-COVID lockdowns can only allow a few staff to come to the office to work. This change in the work dynamics prompts companies to use efficient applicant tracking software to find the best hire and room scheduling software to alternate the schedules between work-from-home employees and return to office workers to revamp the economy after the economic decline due to COVID-19. According to Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, Inc., “We are seeing many companies switching to the hybrid part-time work remotely model. Provitrac automates the hiring process. There is a real opportunity to create something more strategic and aligned to the hiring process, especially finding the right candidate for rebuilding the economy after the Coronavirus pandemic.” About Provitrac.com Provitrac is a total cloud-based applicant tracking software supporting online job postings, candidate tracking, and interviews. Provitrac software solutions organize candidate management, automate workflow, and open company communication in an online platform. It provides any business with an easily accessible way to manage the recruiting process with a web-based interface. Provitrac applicant tracking software solutions are customizable according to the organization’s needs for new hires and allow organizations to handle their recruitment solutions electronically. Provitrac applicant tracking system is available in different modules covering each recruitment process and HR management element.

Article content About Epazz, Inc.(www.epazz.com) Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company specializing in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. In addition, BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are K9Sky.com kennel software and the Provitrac applicant tracking system. SAFE HARBOR This is the “Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “continue” (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz, Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz, Inc.’s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC market filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of operations, and risks associated with the company and its services. CONTACT

