Is a Copper Mask the New Gold Standard for Global Health?

Article content

Redington Shores, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – June 24, 2021) – Kuhn Copper Solutions (KCS) announces the product launch of the Kuhn All Copper Mask and Insert.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Is a Copper Mask the New Gold Standard for Global Health? Back to video

“Of the metals that are out there, it (copper) is as valuable to the human race as gold,” said Michael Schmidt, Microbiology and Immunology Professor, Medical University of South Carolina. (1)

Phyllis J Kuhn, PhD, American Board of Medical Microbiology, is the inventor and producer of the reusable Mask and Insert.

Kuhn Copper Solutions offers Copper Masks and Inserts for all seasons. They can be used in fall and winter, offering protection from flu and colds and in spring and summer, offering protection from environmental allergen, including the Red Tide. The masks and inserts have a shelf life of two years.

The insert instantly converts any mask into a virus-destroying mask. When worn beneath a surgical mask, the Kuhn copper mask or Copper insert greatly reduced respiratory issues (coughing) associated with Red Tide. Relief occurred immediately. These are the first and only products being offered for protection from this environmental pollutant.