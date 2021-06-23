Silver Dollar Signs Surface Rights Agreement for La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

Article content

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 23, 2021) – Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQB: SLVDF) (“Silver Dollar” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a formal surface rights agreement with one of two local communities at the La Joya silver project (the “Project”) located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Click on the image above to view a two-minute video introducing the La Joya Project

The agreement signed with the local ejido of Noria de Pilares, who collectively own and farm the land in the area, allows for surface exploration and drill targeting on the La Noria portion of the La Joya property.