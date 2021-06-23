





Article content Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 23, 2021) – Moovly Media Inc. (TSXV: MVY) (OTC Pink: MVVYF) (FSE: 0PV2) (“Moovly” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a reseller and partnership agreement with UAE based SFA Dubai. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Moovly Signs Reseller Partner Agreement with SFA Dubai Back to video SFA Dubai is specialized in business support and market access services focusing on Arabic speaking countries e.g., United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt. SFA accelerates international client access across several industries in gulf region with more than three decades of expertise and offices in both Dubai and Cairo. Their business can be summarized under three main categories: financial advisory in both Islamic & conventional finance;

market access; and

business support. Through this business relationship Moovly is working with Ms. Janina Shen (SFA’s Dubai Team leader) and the Global Schools Program, an initiative of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) with 170 advocates / educators in over 70 countries.

Article content SFA Managing Partner Amr Arafa said, “Together, working with Moovly as one team, we will unlock the full potential of visualized presentations, which will place everyone on the best path for success in the digital era.” Moovly CEO Brendon Grunewald said, “Through the partnership with SFA Dubai, Moovly has gained a partner to help accelerate our sales and market presence in the GCC countries and assist with localization like language and cultural adaptations – especially given the recent growth in demand for our platform in Arabic.” The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2.5 million incentive stock options to directors and officers of the Company at an exercise price of $0.45, and has granted an additional 1.1 million incentive stock options to certain employees of the Company at an exercise price of $0.185. All of the stock options granted are exercisable for a period of 5 years and subject to regulatory approval. Looking for more info. SFA Dubai Website [www.strategyFA.com]

Global Schools Program [https://www.globalschoolsprogram.org/]

Moovly [www.Moovly.com] About Moovly: Moovly is the leading provider of creative cloud-based tools to create compelling marketing, communications and training videos and video presentations. Moovly’s advanced Studio Editor with millions of assets seamlessly integrated (via partnerships with Getty Images & Storyblocks) is all you need to create engaging video content to promote, communicate or explain your product, service or message. Moovly’s API and Automator technologies allow third parties to automate parts or all of the content creation process, including mass video customization, personalized videos (video version of mail merge), automatic content creation or updating by connecting data sources. With clients including users from over 300 of the Fortune 500, small businesses, freelancers and Ivy league universities, Moovly is an intuitive, cost effective choice for DIY creation of engaging video-based content.

Article content “Your story begins with Moovly” Files are available for download in our press room at www.moovly.com/pressroom.

For additional information about Moovly, please visit www.moovly.com. Brendon Grunewald

President, CEO and Director

Email: press@moovly.com Kelsey Chin

CFO and Company Secretary

Email: press@moovly.com Reader Advisory This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information with respect to Moovly’s future business plans and the expected benefits of its products. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, Moovly’s inability to continue to commercialize its products or demand for its products decreases or disappears. Other risk factors are set forth in detail in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis dated March 31, 2021 which is available for review under the Company’s corporate profile at www.sedar.com. Some other risks and factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information also include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, unanticipated operating events; failure to obtain any necessary third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; changes in tax laws; and the other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Article content The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88393 #distro

