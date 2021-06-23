





Article content Salt Lake City, Utah–(Newsfile Corp. – June 23, 2021) – Ms. Kristy Hunt, President of Green Star Products, Inc. (OTC PINK: GSPI) remarked, “this is the first time a high-ranking member of the medical and research community, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases confirmed effective antiviral pills are possible!” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Green Star Products: Dr. Fauci Finally Confirms A COVID-19 Pill Is Possible Back to video “I look forward to a time when COVID-19 patients could pick up antiviral pills from a pharmacy as soon as they are tested positive for the coronavirus or develop COVID-19 symptoms. I wake up in the morning, I don’t feel very well, my sense of smell and taste go away, I get a sore throat,” Dr. Fauci said in an interview. “I call my doctor and say,’I have COVID-19 and I need a prescription.'” It was announced on June 16, 2021, the United States is now betting 3.2 billion dollars to create a pill to treat COVID-19. Thank you for confirming this possibility Dr. Fauci. However, you don’t have to spend 3.2 billion dollars yet! Just review our bonafide reports from your own Federally Accredited Laboratory, Midwest Research Institute (MRIGlobal), who are also performing COVID-19 testing for the Federal Government. In fact, over a 10-year period MRIGlobal has successfully tested our Broad-Spectrum Antiviral VSS formula. Specifically, it was tested in 2009 and again in 2020 against four different viruses in vitro including COVID-19, and it has shown high efficacy against all these viruses, namely, A/H1N1, A/H2N3, B/H2N3, and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 virus). NO ONE ELSE CAN MAKE THAT STATEMENT!

Article content In fact, in vitro testing confirmed, when the VSS formula is used as a preventative, it had 99.9% efficacy against the COVID-19 virus. Also, testing showed it to be non-toxic at normal dosage levels. Human volunteer testing over the past 15 months has also been successful. All volunteers were very sick with the flu, many of them tested positive for COVID-19, no one went to the hospital or died and all recovered very quickly usually within 24 to 48 hours depending on how long they had the virus before they took our antiviral formula, now called “Viro Spectrum Shield (VSS)”. Please Dr. Fauci, we have been trying to provide this information to you for the last 15 months through every avenue we had available. Yet we have not received any confirmation from anyone. We hope this press release reaches you so you can at least investigate the antiviral data from one of your own Accredited Facilities. In conclusion, we are now in production of the VSS formula and we have facilities to ramp up to more than one million doses a month within 90 days, even more with some federal help. Our present wholesale price is less than 5% of your projected cost, which you estimated at $1.2 billion for the first 1.7 million doses which equals $700 per dose. Please see USA Today publication, Special Edition, AMERICA FORWARD, “There is more than a vaccine to fight against this pandemic” (May 30, 2021) at https://gspiusa.com/ Also see press release dated May 21, 2021 titled “Green Star Products Releases COVD-19 Efficacy Data.”

Article content About Green Star Products Green Star Products, Inc. (OTC PINK: GSPI) is an environmentally friendly Public Company creating innovative and cost-effective products to improve the quality of life and the environment. For more information, please go to our website https://gspiusa.com/ Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, continued acceptance of the Company’s products, its dependence on third-party suppliers, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings. CONTACT: Kristy Hunt, President

Green Star Products, Inc.

kristy@gspiusa.com

https://gspiusa.com/ To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88395 #distro

